Gallery: Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – 30 photos of Underground clubbers through the years

With the news that Aberdeen’s Underground Klub is closing, it has brought back nostalgia of nights out through the years.

The Bridge Street staple has been Underground since September 2013, when it replaced Korova Nightclub.

At their height, club nights – Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – were massive events in the diary of students across the Granite City.

The venue had a goal of “making Tuesdays great again” and it did just that as students took some rest from studying.

Four farewell parties will take place between August 29-30 and September 5-6.

The Press and Journal has trawled through the archives and selected 30 pictures from Underground nights over the years.

All pictures are courtesy of Underground Klub

Best moments from Underground over the years

Do you have memories of Underground in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments.