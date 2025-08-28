Gallery: Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – 30 photos of Underground clubbers through the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – 30 photos of Underground clubbers through the years

The Aberdeen nightclub will close its doors for the final time on September 6.

Woman at Underground with pancakes.
We all crave pancakes after having one too many on a night out. Image: The Underground Klub.
By Chris Cromar

With the news that Aberdeen’s Underground Klub is closing, it has brought back nostalgia of nights out through the years.

The Bridge Street staple has been Underground since September 2013, when it replaced Korova Nightclub.

At their height, club nights – Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – were massive events in the diary of students across the Granite City.

The venue had a goal of “making Tuesdays great again” and it did just that as students took some rest from studying.

Four farewell parties will take place between August 29-30 and September 5-6.

The Press and Journal has trawled through the archives and selected 30 pictures from Underground nights over the years.

All pictures are courtesy of Underground Klub

Best moments from Underground over the years

A man surfing through the crowd.
The night the Wolf of Wall Street’s antics came to Underground. Image: The Underground Klub.
Clubbers getting covered in foam.
It was not just sticky feet you could get at Underground, as this foam party proved. Image: The Underground Klub.
Queues of people outside Underground Klub.
The days when there were queues outside nightclubs and heavy traffic on Bridge Street. Image: The Underground Klub.
Man in jelly pool with woman.
This man got smothered in jelly at Crash Fridays. Image: The Underground Klub.
Man getting hair shaved at Underground.
Anything was possible at Underground, even getting a haircut. Image: The Underground Klub.
A man dressed as the Joker standing on a bar.
The Joker even enjoyed a night at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub.
Two men (one holding a "Free the Nipple" sign) and a woman.
The nightclub was a liberating place, as these gents show. Image: The Underground Klub.
A man lying down and drinking in a bath.
Nothing beats sitting in a bath and having a drink. Image: The Underground Klub.
Two women on exercise bikes and another standing.
Combining clubbing with a gym session. Image: The Underground Klub.
Group of men and women holding a "We're Breaking Free" sign.
Carwash Tuesdays, where people could “break free”. Image: The Underground Klub.
Woman holding a Carwash Tuesdays T-shirt.
This Carwash T-shirt became recognisable in Aberdeen. Image: The Underground Klub.
Two women dancing.
Revolution fans were welcomed into Underground. Image: The Underground Klub.
Three woman standing with Panda mascot.
Panda enjoyed being serenaded. Image: The Underground Klub.
Three women with mascot Panda.
What has Panda just said to these three clubbers? Image: The Underground Klub.
People holding up "Steve Madden Loves Carwash" and "Come Party With the Wolf" at Underground.
Steve Madden knew how to party and so did Underground regulars. Image: The Underground Klub.
Man standing beside cardboard cutout of Taylor Swift.
Someone left Taylor Swift a present at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub.
Man in mask standing.
Maybe this man was planning on going to a protest after a night at the club. Image: The Underground Klub.
Two women kissing Panda.
Panda was a hit with the ladies. Image: The Underground Klub.
Two women (including one holding a pizza box) with Pandas.
Two Pandas and a pizza, can life get better than this? Image: The Underground Klub.
Woman putting a Freddo near her mouth.
Back then, Freddos were 20p. Image: The Underground Klub.
Clubber on exercise bike getting drink from a woman.
“Pedal faster and you’ll get more drink as a reward.” Image: The Underground Klub.
Man with "Billie Eilish" written on arm.
Billie Eilish wrote about a ‘Bad Guy’, but only ‘good guys’ were allowed at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub.
Three clubbers holding a "Meet Me at the Carwash" sign.
Friends reunited at Carwash Tuesdays. Image: The Underground Klub.
Two women standing next to a person in a costume.
Fancy dress was always allowed at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub.

Do you have memories of Underground in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments. 

Group of woman with one holding "Let's Get Carwashed" sign.
This group of friends enjoyed “getting carwashed”. Image: The Underground Klub.
Two men standing with one holding a "Lets Get Carwashed" sign.
We may never find out what this clubber was dressed up as. Image: The Underground Klub.
People dressed up for Christmas holding signs.
Staff always got in on the fun, including dressing up for Christmas. Image: The Underground Klub.
Woman pouring milk into bowl of cereal with man holding it.
You would not go hungry at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub.
Three men with Panda holding up signs that say "swipe left", "swipe right" and "super like".
Tinder challenge: “Swipe left”, “swipe right” or “super like”. Image: The Underground Klub.

Conversation