Gallery: Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – 30 photos of Underground clubbers through the years

With the news that Aberdeen's Underground Klub is closing, it has brought back nostalgia of nights out through the years. The Bridge Street staple has been Underground since September 2013, when it replaced Korova Nightclub. At their height, club nights – Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – were massive events in the diary of students across the Granite City. The venue had a goal of "making Tuesdays great again" and it did just that as students took some rest from studying. Four farewell parties will take place between August 29-30 and September 5-6. The Press and Journal has trawled through the archives and selected 30 pictures from Underground nights over the years. All pictures are courtesy of Underground Klub Best moments from Underground over the years The night the Wolf of Wall Street's antics came to Underground. Image: The Underground Klub. It was not just sticky feet you could get at Underground, as this foam party proved. Image: The Underground Klub. The days when there were queues outside nightclubs and heavy traffic on Bridge Street. Image: The Underground Klub. This man got smothered in jelly at Crash Fridays. Image: The Underground Klub. Anything was possible at Underground, even getting a haircut. Image: The Underground Klub. The Joker even enjoyed a night at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub. The nightclub was a liberating place, as these gents show. Image: The Underground Klub. Nothing beats sitting in a bath and having a drink. Image: The Underground Klub. Combining clubbing with a gym session. Image: The Underground Klub. Carwash Tuesdays, where people could "break free". Image: The Underground Klub. This Carwash T-shirt became recognisable in Aberdeen. Image: The Underground Klub. Revolution fans were welcomed into Underground. Image: The Underground Klub. Panda enjoyed being serenaded. Image: The Underground Klub. What has Panda just said to these three clubbers? Image: The Underground Klub. Steve Madden knew how to party and so did Underground regulars. Image: The Underground Klub. Someone left Taylor Swift a present at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub. Maybe this man was planning on going to a protest after a night at the club. Image: The Underground Klub. Panda was a hit with the ladies. Image: The Underground Klub. Two Pandas and a pizza, can life get better than this? Image: The Underground Klub. Back then, Freddos were 20p. Image: The Underground Klub. "Pedal faster and you'll get more drink as a reward." Image: The Underground Klub. Billie Eilish wrote about a 'Bad Guy', but only 'good guys' were allowed at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub. Friends reunited at Carwash Tuesdays. Image: The Underground Klub. Fancy dress was always allowed at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub. Do you have memories of Underground in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comments. This group of friends enjoyed "getting carwashed". Image: The Underground Klub. We may never find out what this clubber was dressed up as. Image: The Underground Klub. Staff always got in on the fun, including dressing up for Christmas. Image: The Underground Klub. You would not go hungry at Underground. Image: The Underground Klub. Tinder challenge: "Swipe left", "swipe right" or "super like". Image: The Underground Klub.
