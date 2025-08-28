Cyclist in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash near Pitmedden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cyclist in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash near Pitmedden

The collision on the B9000 also involved a white van.

By Ellie Milne
ARI from car park
The cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. Image Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Pitmedden.

Emergency services were called to the B9000 Pitmedden to Newburgh road at about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The collision involved a cyclist and a white Peugeot Partner van.

The cyclist, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Medical staff have described his condition as “serious”.

There were not reports of any other injuries.

The road was closed near Logierieve for about six hours while officers carried out an investigation.

An ambulance, rapid response unit and trauma team were also sent to the scene.

Police are now appealing to the public for information.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles prior to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1556 of August 27.

