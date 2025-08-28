Cyclist in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash near Pitmedden

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash near Pitmedden.

Emergency services were called to the B9000 Pitmedden to Newburgh road at about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The collision involved a cyclist and a white Peugeot Partner van.

The cyclist, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Medical staff have described his condition as “serious”.

There were not reports of any other injuries.

The road was closed near Logierieve for about six hours while officers carried out an investigation.

An ambulance, rapid response unit and trauma team were also sent to the scene.

Police are now appealing to the public for information.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles prior to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1556 of August 27.