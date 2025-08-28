Lossiemouth deliberate fires: Resident heard kids ‘screaming’ as they ran away from scene

Lossiemouth residents say they heard children “screaming” and then saw them “running about” as a blaze broke out at a Lossiemouth Quarry.

The sudden fire erupted at Sunbank Quarry, near Lossiemouth High School, shortly before 4pm on Tuesday August 26.

Smoke and flames were visible from surrounding streets and it took seven fire crews to control it.

It was the second fire at the quarry in less than seven days, following a significant evening blaze on Friday August 22.

Police believe both fires were deliberately started and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Residents said they fear for the safety of their homes, while local councillor John Cowe said the fires were “horrifying”.

He said efforts are underway to put fire breaks in place in an effort to protect houses from any future incidents.

Residents ‘terrified’ by fires at Lossie quarry

Speaking to the Press and Journal, residents on nearby Mallin Place – who asked not to be named – said they had been left “shocked”, “terrified” and “frustrated” by the fires.

Videos taken by locals show thick smoke and flames just metres from one home on the street.

One resident told us they heard children screaming and saw youngsters running from the fire, near Lossiemouth High School.

Another resident said they were shocked by the scale of the blaze, which was visible from miles around.

Others questioned whether there needed to be additional security at the site, and asked what could be done to protect homes should there be more fires.

Residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Lossiemouth fire ‘deeply worrying’ for local residents says councillor

Independent local councillor for Heldon and Laich, John Cowe, said: “This has happened twice in a week, which is absolutely horrifying for everybody involved.

“It’s very worrying for those who live nearby.”

“I’ve been told some horrific stories about the impact on wildlife, so for people to go and start another fire like this is utterly despicable.”

Mr Cowe explained that the quarry is privately owned by a local estate, and not by Moray Council.

He said they had visited the scene this week and were considering putting a fire break near the housing.

“A fire break would help, and I believe the estate is cooperating, so hopefully they can do something”, he said.

“But it was an awful fire. I haven’t really got words for it.

“The actions of those who started it are absolutely ridiculous, dangerous and downright shocking.”

Police say their inquiries are at an early stage.

They are treating both fires as “wilful”.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.