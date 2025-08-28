Lossiemouth deliberate fires: Resident heard kids ‘screaming’ as they ran away from scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lossiemouth deliberate fires: Resident heard kids ‘screaming’ as they ran away from scene

Police are treating the incident as 'wilful' and enquiries are at an early stage.

By Regan Parsons
The fire burning at Lossiemouth.
The fire was too close for comfort for homeowners in Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.

Lossiemouth residents say they heard children “screaming” and then saw them “running about” as a blaze broke out at a Lossiemouth Quarry.

The sudden fire erupted at Sunbank Quarry, near Lossiemouth High School, shortly before 4pm on Tuesday August 26.

Smoke and flames were visible from surrounding streets and it took seven fire crews to control it.

It was the second fire at the quarry in less than seven days, following a significant evening blaze on Friday August 22.

Police believe both fires were deliberately started and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

Residents said they fear for the safety of their homes, while local councillor John Cowe said the fires were “horrifying”.

He said efforts are underway to put fire breaks in place in an effort to protect houses from any future incidents.

Residents ‘terrified’ by fires at Lossie quarry

Speaking to the Press and Journal, residents on nearby Mallin Place – who asked not to be named – said they had been left “shocked”, “terrified” and “frustrated” by the fires.

Videos taken by locals show thick smoke and flames just metres from one home on the street.

One resident told us they heard children screaming and saw youngsters running from the fire, near Lossiemouth High School.

Another resident said they were shocked by the scale of the blaze, which was visible from miles around.

Others questioned whether there needed to be additional security at the site, and asked what could be done to protect homes should there be more fires.

Residents were urged to keep windows and doors closed while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Lossiemouth fire ‘deeply worrying’ for local residents says councillor

Independent local councillor for Heldon and Laich, John Cowe, said: “This has happened twice in a week, which is absolutely horrifying for everybody involved.

“It’s very worrying for those who live nearby.”

“I’ve been told some horrific stories about the impact on wildlife, so for people to go and start another fire like this is utterly despicable.”

Thick smoke and flames are visible. Nearby homes can be seen to the left.
A second fire within a week at same location has left residents ‘terrified’. Image: Jasperimage

Mr Cowe explained that the quarry is privately owned by a local estate, and not by Moray Council.

He said they had visited the scene this week and were considering putting a fire break near the housing.

“A fire break would help, and I believe the estate is cooperating, so hopefully they can do something”, he said.

“But it was an awful fire. I haven’t really got words for it.

“The actions of those who started it are absolutely ridiculous, dangerous and downright shocking.”

Police say their inquiries are at an early stage.

They are treating both fires as “wilful”.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

