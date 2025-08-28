Snafu revival: Club night to bring Aberdeen dancers together 11 years after Castlegate closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Snafu revival: Club night to bring Aberdeen dancers together 11 years after Castlegate closure

The event is set to take place in new spot at the harbour.

By Graham Fleming
Clubbers fill the floor at Snafu back in 2011. Image: Supplied by George Russell/Snafu.
Clubbers fill the floor at Snafu back in 2011. Image: Supplied by George Russell/Snafu.

A new event at Aberdeen harbour is to celebrate more than 20 years since the opening of Granite City nightclub, Snafu.

The dance venue, which was previously situated on 1 Union Street shut in 2014 – but this new event is to reunite DJs and play popular music from its heyday.

The event is set to be held on Saturday October 4, and promises to bring “DJs, staff and partyers” all under the same roof again to celebrate “what made Snafu great.”

Doors open at 2pm and the dancing will last until 11pm. The night is being billed as suitable for those who are 25 or older.

Snafu’s former premises is currently occupied by BrewDog, but the revival is seemingly a good opportunity to make use of a new venue at Aberdeen harbour.

It’s set to be held at the new York Street Warehouse. The former Shore Porters storeroom, which has been transformed into a “vibrant event space”.

The poster for the event.
The poster for the event. Image: Let it Bleed Events

The warehouse has been reconfigured to create a main event space and external breakout areas.

Organisers say that they’d love to “see old faces alongside the next generation of dancers,” after announcing the event.

Tickets are to go on sale from Friday August 29 at 10am.

The nightclub is set to be celebrated 21 years on from its opening. Image: Ross Johnston

Snafu revival set to ‘bring DJs and partyers back again’

The poster reads: “Minival, Big Foots, FiveThirty, All Night Passion, Big Beach Ball, Hot City, Let’s Jack, Nothing More to Say, Occupy, Majestic, Acid Flash, Trash Disco, Boys and Girls and Dirty Hearts Club.

“These are the club nights that inspired a generation of dancers who wanted more out of their weekends.

“Voted DJ Mag 85th best club in the world in 2012, Snafu put Aberdeen on the map for electronic music.

“21 years from launch and 11 years after closing, it’s time to bring the brands, DJs, staff and dancers back together again for a day party that expresses all of the core values of Snafu that made it great.”

A night in full flow at Snafu in 2010.
A night in full flow at Snafu in 2010. Image: Simon Walton.

“We’d love to see all the old faces down at this one alongside the next generation of clued up dancers. See you front left.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Skiddle at this link.

News of the revival event comes only one day after the demise of Underground Klub was announced.

Read more here about its closure here.

Conversation