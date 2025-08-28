Snafu revival: Club night to bring Aberdeen dancers together 11 years after Castlegate closure

A new event at Aberdeen harbour is to celebrate more than 20 years since the opening of Granite City nightclub, Snafu.

The dance venue, which was previously situated on 1 Union Street shut in 2014 – but this new event is to reunite DJs and play popular music from its heyday.

The event is set to be held on Saturday October 4, and promises to bring “DJs, staff and partyers” all under the same roof again to celebrate “what made Snafu great.”

Doors open at 2pm and the dancing will last until 11pm. The night is being billed as suitable for those who are 25 or older.

Snafu’s former premises is currently occupied by BrewDog, but the revival is seemingly a good opportunity to make use of a new venue at Aberdeen harbour.

It’s set to be held at the new York Street Warehouse. The former Shore Porters storeroom, which has been transformed into a “vibrant event space”.

The warehouse has been reconfigured to create a main event space and external breakout areas.

Organisers say that they’d love to “see old faces alongside the next generation of dancers,” after announcing the event.

Tickets are to go on sale from Friday August 29 at 10am.

Snafu revival set to ‘bring DJs and partyers back again’

The poster reads: “Minival, Big Foots, FiveThirty, All Night Passion, Big Beach Ball, Hot City, Let’s Jack, Nothing More to Say, Occupy, Majestic, Acid Flash, Trash Disco, Boys and Girls and Dirty Hearts Club.

“These are the club nights that inspired a generation of dancers who wanted more out of their weekends.

“Voted DJ Mag 85th best club in the world in 2012, Snafu put Aberdeen on the map for electronic music.

“21 years from launch and 11 years after closing, it’s time to bring the brands, DJs, staff and dancers back together again for a day party that expresses all of the core values of Snafu that made it great.”

“We’d love to see all the old faces down at this one alongside the next generation of clued up dancers. See you front left.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Skiddle at this link.

News of the revival event comes only one day after the demise of Underground Klub was announced.

Read more here about its closure here.