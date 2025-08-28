Thurso care worker struck off after conviction for having ‘library’ of child abuse images

A social care worker from the Highlands has been struck after he was found to have a “library” of child abuse images.

Jack Hutchinson was convicted at Wick Sheriff Court on March 18 of possessing indecent images.

Police had discovered hundreds of images of sexual abuse on two phones found at his home.

These included 472 category A images – the highest category images – featuring young children.

Hutchinson was 19 when he appeared at court.

He avoided a jail sentence and was instead ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

The court was told Hutchinson was 15 at the time of the earliest offence.

A search had been carried out by police at his home near Thurso, which led to him being charged in June 2024.

Evidence was obtained from over three years, from March 2021.

As well as the category A images, a total of 532 category B images and 647 category C images were found on two phones.

Hutchinson was put on the sex offenders register for three years.

He was also ordered to participate in a programme for male sex offenders.

Thurso care worker caught with child abuse images

The teenager was working as a social care worker in the area at the time of the search.

He was registered with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Following his conviction, the watchdog made the decision to remove him from the register.

In a report published this week, the SSSC states his fitness to practise in social care has been impaired as a result of the conviction.

The report addresses Hutchinson directly, saying: “Social service workers are expected to obey the law and uphold public trust and confidence in the social services profession.

“You have been convicted of taking, permitting to be taken or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

“This is an extremely serious offence.”

Hutchinson did not provide any comments to the SSSC so they could not determine if he was “remorseful”.

The SSSC goes on to say: “The behaviour which led to your conviction occurred over a period of over three years.

“It therefore cannot be said to be isolated.

“The nature of the behaviour that led to your conviction raises serious concerns about your values.

“That is not easily remediable.

“And it increases the risk of similar behaviour being repeated in the future.”

There were no factors noted to be in his favour.

Hutchinson’s removal notice comes into effect today.