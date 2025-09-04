Meet Matilda Kasselstrand, the Aberdeen 12-year-old ready to take the tennis world by storm

Matilda Kasselstrand is fast becoming a bit of a big deal in the world of tennis.

The 12-year-old from Aberdeen has been number one in Scotland for her age group for the past three years.

She figures in the top 10-15 across the UK, and is making her mark at competitions across Europe.

At the time of interview, tennis star Matilda and her mum Isabella were at a tournament in Spain.

The thought of hitting the beach on their “days off” doesn’t sound like hard work.

But what is the reality of family life when one of your children has a dream that might just happen?

From somewhere quite a lot warmer than their West End home, Isabella and Matilda talk us through a day in the life of a tennis prodigy…

An early introduction to the game

Nobody is saying you can spot a tennis star at the age of two.

But Isabella does remember one occasion where Matilda definitely showed a strong interest in the game.

It happened when Matilda’s big sister Josefine was old enough to have her first tennis lessons.

Isabella said: “Josefine enjoyed it – but most interesting was to see Matilda.

“She was two at the time and just too young to put her into lessons. But when she came along to these lessons with big sister, she was so frustrated that she couldn’t be part of it.

“Matilda was running around with a racquet in one hand and a ball in the other. You could tell that already that she was really into this.

“She didn’t really start playing tennis when she was two, but she was involved and around it.”

This early suspicion was confirmed as time went on, and Matilda started showing a real interest on the courts.

Isabella added: “We noticed quite early that Matilda was all into tennis, that’s what she wanted to do. Josefine liked tennis, but she was more all-round and wanted to do all sports.”

Budding tennis star Matilda started lessons in her own right when she turned four.

Isabella added: “She has loved it ever since.”

An international sporting family

Although the Kasselstrands have chosen the West End of Aberdeen as their home, they took a roundabout route to get there.

Isabella is from Sweden, and met her future husband Derek – the girls’ dad – when she went to university in California.

She was there on a tennis scholarship, so is no slouch on the courts herself. Her dad also recently retired from tennis.

American Derek, 36, was a discus thrower at college. He now teaches PE at St Machar Academy.

Interesting factoid: when they married, Derek took Isabella’s name.

Josefine, now 14, and Matilda were born in Edinburgh, but the family made the move to the north east in Covid.

Isabella is now a lecturer in sociology at Aberdeen University.

Isabella said: “I wasn’t Matilda’s level of tennis, but I was good enough to play in the States.

“So I have played tennis most of my life and I’ve always loved it.

“Even though I didn’t play at Matilda’s level, it got me my education and it’s just such a fantastic opportunity to do something with something you love.”

Just how good is Matilda Kasselstrand?

Things started getting a bit more serious when Matilda was about eight and she started competing regularly.

Isabella said: “She’s a very fierce competitor – ultimately, it’s a strength to be competitive, but when you’re a child it sometimes take s a while to learn to use that as a strength.”

She started local, playing in tournaments across Scotland, then England and Europe came calling.

Matilda also played in competitions when she was visiting family in the USA and Sweden.

Last year, when she turned 11, it all became what Isabella describes as “more full on”. Matilda is now competing on the Tennis Europe Junior Tour.

So far, that has taken her to Portugal, Germany and Spain twice, alongside UK events.

The schedule is hectic, to say the least.

What’s it like raising a tennis star?

Derek and Isabella have made a big decision to give Matilda a shot at achieving her dream in tennis.

It’s exciting for the family – but it’s also hard work.

Isabella said: It’s wonderful – I was thinking the other day what a privilege it is to see all these places and to get these experiences of playing against opponents from all different countries.

“But every time you go to one of these competitions, you’re away for a week, and these competitions are year round.

“It can be quite tricky with the logistics.”

Take schooling, for example.

For the past few years, Matilda has been training twice a week in Stirling. But that meant taking her out of school at lunchtime and a 10-hour round trip.

She has just started in S1 at Aberdeen Grammar, and things are changing.

Tennis star Matilda is moving her training base to Leeds, and she will spend a week there every month. She also plays locally at Rubislaw Tennis Club.

The family feel it is less disruptive to do all the travelling and training in one go.

Isabella added: “The school is really understanding and helpful in terms of her doing schoolwork remotely when she’s away.”

Even at home, training is intense. Dad looks after strength and conditioning and Mum concentrates on the tennis.

It’s before and after school every day – an average of 15 hours training a week, with competitions on top of that.

‘We do what we can to support her’

Isabella says she is just a parent trying to give their child a chance to live their dream.

She said: “Matilda loves tennis and she wants to do it for a living.

“We all know how difficult that is to reach. But like all parents we try to do everything we can to support our kids’ dreams.”

The time, effort and costs mean it isn’t easy – and travelling time can be a bigger issue when you’re based in the north east.

Matilda is sponsored by Wilson, which helps – but there is a lot of self-funding.

Isabella added: “I’ve been a tennis player all my life, but I don’t think I fully understood before I had a child who wanted to do this just how much of a commitment it is.

“I’m not sure exactly where this will take Matilda with her tennis, but I just want to give her the opportunity to see where she can go with it.”

And what does tennis star Matilda herself think about it all?

She said: “I’ve always wanted to be a tennis player. It’s really fun to play different people and different tournaments.

“I have friends at tennis, so I hang out with them as well.”

Isabella says the family are really lucky to have support, including Matilda’s coach Joe Gill.

She added: “It truly takes a village.

“We all love tennis, so we’ll see where it takes her.”

Read more:

Aerial Aberdeen: Looking back at the changing city from above during the 1970s

‘My twins were born with holes in their brains – I’m so proud they are at school’

Aberdeen graduate: ‘I sat my exams while having radiotherapy for a brain tumour’