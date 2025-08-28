Is 20mph for you? Aberdeenshire residents make their views known ahead of the incoming speed limits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is 20mph for you? Aberdeenshire residents make their views known ahead of the incoming speed limits

Thousands of roads across the north-east are set to be reduced to 20mph.

By Ross Hempseed
A 20mph sign.
20mph speed limits are being introduced throughout Aberdeenshire. Image: Supplied.

Aberdeenshire residents have made their feelings known after news broke that thousands of roads will be made 20mph.

The new speed limit is to be introduced next month in more than 160 towns and villages across Aberdeenshire.

It’ll bring the number of 20mph roads across the region to more than 4,000.

Some were of course already 20mph, but others have been reduced from 30mph and even 40mph.

Dozens and even hundreds of roads in major towns such as Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Inverurie, Stonehaven and Ellon will be affected.

When news broke of the 20mph speed limit introduction by Aberdeenshire Council, The Press and Journal was flooded with comments from people eager to have their say.

Many readers pointed to the supposed failure of the switch in Wales back in 2023.

A proposed map of 20mph limits across Inverurie. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Julie Downsborough commented: “I went to visit my kids in Wales where there are 20 mph zones on main A roads.

“It turned a two hour journey into three hours.

“It was dreadful to drive.

“They are now removing them as they were so restrictive. A total waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Paul Macnamee asked if the council has learned “anything from Wales”.

The move in Wales proved controversial and the Welsh Government has since allowed local authorities to change roads back to their original speed limits.

Gladys Reid suggested the council fix the potholes in the roads first, while Malcolm MacGregor said it was a waste of time and money on a “pointless project”.

Jamie Craddock added: “Can’t go more than 20 on most of the roads due to the condition of them anyway.”

And Brian Simpson commented: “It’s a shame there is no money to repair the crumbling roads but there is money for new 20mph road signs.

Residents warn ‘good luck policing the new speed limit’

“It’s been 30mph for 30+ years.

“20 is great at built up areas, like schools.”

It is understood that 20mph signs have already started going up.

While some people have criticised the cost, it should be noted these are being covered by Transport Scotland.

Steve Robertson wrote: “The whole of Turriff is full of new 20mph signs.

“Good luck policing the new speed limit.”

A 20mph area.
Signs will be going up in towns and villages in the north-east over the coming weeks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Katy Gray wrote: “Better put speed cameras everywhere then, cause drivers won’t stick to it.

“They fly up our 30mph narrow road like bats out of hell as it is.”

Dean Reed warned: “Most of the villages around Edinburgh have been reduced to 20 for years now and you soon get use to.

“It really makes zero difference and they 100% police it.

“I know quite a few people who has had fines and 3 points for doing 24ph.”

Gwen Forbes commented: “I would rather they funded lollipop ladies to keep our kids safe than unnecessary signs which the vast majority will just ignore.”

Last year, Aberdeenshire Council took the decision to scrap more than 100 lollipop patrol jobs across the region.

Maureen Quinn suggested: “Leave the car at home and walk.

“No petrol taxes, no parking fees, no LEZ and finally no councils.”

Gary McKenzie joked: “Going to have to start putting number plates on bicycles too so they can also get done with speeding.”

The 20mph speed restrictions are due to come into effect on Monday September 22.

