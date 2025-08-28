Is 20mph for you? Aberdeenshire residents make their views known ahead of the incoming speed limits

Aberdeenshire residents have made their feelings known after news broke that thousands of roads will be made 20mph.

The new speed limit is to be introduced next month in more than 160 towns and villages across Aberdeenshire.

It’ll bring the number of 20mph roads across the region to more than 4,000.

Some were of course already 20mph, but others have been reduced from 30mph and even 40mph.

Dozens and even hundreds of roads in major towns such as Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Inverurie, Stonehaven and Ellon will be affected.

When news broke of the 20mph speed limit introduction by Aberdeenshire Council, The Press and Journal was flooded with comments from people eager to have their say.

Many readers pointed to the supposed failure of the switch in Wales back in 2023.

Julie Downsborough commented: “I went to visit my kids in Wales where there are 20 mph zones on main A roads.

“It turned a two hour journey into three hours.

“It was dreadful to drive.

“They are now removing them as they were so restrictive. A total waste of taxpayers’ money.”

Paul Macnamee asked if the council has learned “anything from Wales”.

The move in Wales proved controversial and the Welsh Government has since allowed local authorities to change roads back to their original speed limits.

Gladys Reid suggested the council fix the potholes in the roads first, while Malcolm MacGregor said it was a waste of time and money on a “pointless project”.

Jamie Craddock added: “Can’t go more than 20 on most of the roads due to the condition of them anyway.”

And Brian Simpson commented: “It’s a shame there is no money to repair the crumbling roads but there is money for new 20mph road signs.

Residents warn ‘good luck policing the new speed limit’

“It’s been 30mph for 30+ years.

“20 is great at built up areas, like schools.”

It is understood that 20mph signs have already started going up.

While some people have criticised the cost, it should be noted these are being covered by Transport Scotland.

Steve Robertson wrote: “The whole of Turriff is full of new 20mph signs.

“Good luck policing the new speed limit.”

Katy Gray wrote: “Better put speed cameras everywhere then, cause drivers won’t stick to it.

“They fly up our 30mph narrow road like bats out of hell as it is.”

Dean Reed warned: “Most of the villages around Edinburgh have been reduced to 20 for years now and you soon get use to.

“It really makes zero difference and they 100% police it.

“I know quite a few people who has had fines and 3 points for doing 24ph.”

Gwen Forbes commented: “I would rather they funded lollipop ladies to keep our kids safe than unnecessary signs which the vast majority will just ignore.”

Last year, Aberdeenshire Council took the decision to scrap more than 100 lollipop patrol jobs across the region.

Maureen Quinn suggested: “Leave the car at home and walk.

“No petrol taxes, no parking fees, no LEZ and finally no councils.”

Gary McKenzie joked: “Going to have to start putting number plates on bicycles too so they can also get done with speeding.”

The 20mph speed restrictions are due to come into effect on Monday September 22.