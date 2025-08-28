Hate crime reported at Elgin City FC match

A hate crime has been reported to police after an incident involving a fan and a player at a football match in Elgin.

Police were made aware of a supporter approaching a player from the sideline during the match between Elgin City FC and Edinburgh City FC on Saturday, August 23.

Extensive inquiries are ongoing following the report of a hate crime at Borough Briggs in the Moray town.

Police confirmed the incident during the SPFL League Two game it is being investigated as a hate crime.

‘A despicable action’

Inspector Andy Meikleham of Elgin Police Office said: “This was a despicable action and we are now following a positive line of inquiry.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference CR/0358662/25.”

On Sunday, Elgin City FC announced they were investigating reports into alleged homophobic abuse at the same match, which the home team lost 4-2.