News Hate crime reported at Elgin City FC match It involved a supporter approaching a player from the sideline. By Chris Cromar August 28 2025, 10:48 pm August 28 2025, 10:48 pm

The incident happened on Saturday at Borough Briggs in Elgin. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group. A hate crime has been reported to police after an incident involving a fan and a player at a football match in Elgin. Police were made aware of a supporter approaching a player from the sideline during the match between Elgin City FC and Edinburgh City FC on Saturday, August 23. Extensive inquiries are ongoing following the report of a hate crime at Borough Briggs in the Moray town. Police confirmed the incident during the SPFL League Two game it is being investigated as a hate crime. 'A despicable action' Inspector Andy Meikleham of Elgin Police Office said: "This was a despicable action and we are now following a positive line of inquiry. "Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference CR/0358662/25." On Sunday, Elgin City FC announced they were investigating reports into alleged homophobic abuse at the same match, which the home team lost 4-2.
