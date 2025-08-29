‘Serious’ overnight crash closes Highland road as investigation launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Serious’ overnight crash closes Highland road as investigation launched

Drivers have been urged to avoid the A830 while inquiries take place.

By Graham Fleming
Police van
Police have closed the road. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

A crash that has closed a Highland road since 11pm last night is being investigated by police.

The emergency services were called to the A830 last night near Lochailort, east of Arisaig, after a callout around 11.15pm.

It was found to be the scene of a “serious” one-car crash.

The road has been closed ever since, with cops investigating the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “The A830 is closed in both directions between Loch Ailart and Arisaig following a report of a serious crash involving one car, around 11.15pm on Thursday August 28.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Diversions are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

The fire service were also called to the scene, with two units deployed to the serious A830 crash to assist officers. They left the scene at 1am.

The road remains closed. Image: Traffic Scotland

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to use an alternative route.

The road remains closed between Druimindarroch and Lochailort in both directions.

