‘Serious’ overnight crash closes Highland road as investigation launched

A crash that has closed a Highland road since 11pm last night is being investigated by police.

The emergency services were called to the A830 last night near Lochailort, east of Arisaig, after a callout around 11.15pm.

It was found to be the scene of a “serious” one-car crash.

The road has been closed ever since, with cops investigating the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “The A830 is closed in both directions between Loch Ailart and Arisaig following a report of a serious crash involving one car, around 11.15pm on Thursday August 28.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Diversions are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

The fire service were also called to the scene, with two units deployed to the serious A830 crash to assist officers. They left the scene at 1am.

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to use an alternative route.

The road remains closed between Druimindarroch and Lochailort in both directions.