EXCLUSIVE: Damp, rotten and needing roof repairs – the home swaps offered to Raac families by Aberdeen city council

Torry’s Raac residents have been offered damp-riddled and rot-filled flats, in exchange for their Balnagask houses plus thousands more cash on top, in an Aberdeen City Council home swap scheme.

Branded “morally questionable”, upset families turned to The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac Campaign after taking a first look at what the council-suggested programme could offer.

“I’m shaking, I’m so upset,” Lynn Winstanley said. “Why would I leave my own lovely ground floor flat, that I’ve decorated and loved, to go to an area I don’t know, to move into a place that’s damp and doesn’t even have a toilet… and I’d need to find another £25,000 for the privilege.

“If I had 25 grand I would be fixing my roof and staying where I am.

“I thought this situation couldn’t get any worse. I was wrong. How can they do this to us?”

What is the ‘Raac property swap’ scheme?

The voluntary Raac property swap scheme was suggested by ACC officers to Torry Community Raac campaigners.

It went live on Thursday August 28, on a dedicated portal, showcasing 23 flats so far.

In essence, it would see owners sell their existing property to the council for “market value” taking Raac into consideration.

We’ve previously reported low offers given to homeowners through the voluntary acquisition scheme.

After selling to the council, they would then purchase a council property advertised on the property swap portal, from blocks of flats where ACC is a minority owner. The sale would bring council ownership in that block to an end.

‘Why would we pay extra for a damp flat?’

If the council property, assessed and valued by J & E Shepherd in Aberdeen, is deemed to be worth more than the current Balnagask property, homeowners would be required to pay the difference to the council.

And if the new property is valued less than their old Raac property, ACC will pay the difference to the Raac-affected family.

In Lynn’s case, she could consider swapping her flat for a similar-sized property elsewhere in the city, but would likely need to pay an extra £15-25,000 as her Raac home is valued at less than any of the properties currently being offered in the swap.

“Don’t forget to mention that many of the properties being offered are in poor condition,” homeowner Ian Lippe, added.

“One home report states ‘damp and rot-related defects were found within the property, including elevated moisture readings to the walls, ceiling, and flooring’.

“Why would we pay extra for that?”

Of the 23 flats being offered in the swap, all would require some work, with most requiring structural repairs.

One is noted to need imminent roof repairs, another home report stated: “fungal growth noted. Ponding water within bedroom.”

‘This is a cynical move by the City Council,’ say campaigners

The scheme has left residents and campaigners angry and upset.

“Framed as a solution, in reality, this a cynical move to offload defective homes onto stressed and overwhelmed residents,” Torry Raac Campaign spokesman Ray Davidson said.

“While families in Balnagask are already living in homes that suffer from the dangers posed by RAAC, the properties ACC is offering in exchange are no better.

“These alternative homes are in poor condition and include properties of non-traditional construction, and others with category two and three inspection scores, requiring costly repairs to make them even habitable.

“In addition, residents would have to borrow additional funds just to meet ACC’s valuation gap.

“If residents had the means to raise extra funds, they would be repairing their current homes rather than being forced into an unwanted swap. Instead of providing a real solution, ACC is pushing financially strained homeowners into a corner, hoping they’ll accept substandard properties in exchange for their own.”

‘Nothing but a shambles,’ city councillor says

Former SNP and now independent councillor Alex Nicoll, sits on the council’s Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee.

“It’s just an absolute shambles. Disgraceful,” Mr Nicoll said.

“This is an administration that is off canter from their tenants, off canter from the people of Aberdeen and quite frankly off canter from their own party politics.

“These people are already being offered post-Raac prices so losing tens of thousands of pounds – only to be penalised even further by being asked to consider homes in disrepair that they’ll need to find thousands of extra pounds to pay for.”

Nicola Wing, is a Raac homeowner. She said: “To be honest, we think it’s disgusting we’re all being treated this way and expecting us to take subpar properties.

“I’m furious, upset and just feel like they’re all a bunch of crooks. I can’t believe we’re in this situation.”

Homeowners want ACC to reconsider property swap terms

“This isn’t about helping people in need; it’s about shifting ACC’s responsibility for its stock in blocks where ACC is a minority owner onto those already at breaking point,” Ray added.

“It’s a morally questionable move to offload defective properties at the expense of residents who are already struggling to make ends meet.

“ACC must rethink this scheme and focus on real solutions that meet the needs of the Balnagask residents and not try to exploit further those who are already under immense pressure.”

The sentiment is echoed by the Mitchell Family from Downie’s Brae.

Stephen Mitchell said: “Even just looking at the terms of the house swap, it is clear that this is not about helping homeowners, but how the council can profit from the situation.

They are hoping to offload properties they no longer want, and trying to push homeowners to pay if they want anything remotely similar to what they purchased originally.”

A range of properties are available, ACC claims

Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “Some properties are ready and available for immediate entry, others would require a significant amount of work to be carried out and paid for by any potential buyer. The valuation of the properties in offer reflects this.”

“A number of owners of RAAC-affected properties have expressed an interest in the Council’s property-swap option,” an ACC spokeswoman added. “This would involve owners selling their existing property to the Council and then purchasing a property currently owned by Aberdeen City Council.”

She went on to say that details have been shared with owners, and the properties offer a range of types and conditions which may be appropriate to any potential buyer’s circumstances.

Housing, Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee convener, Miranda Radley added: “In terms of the properties which have been put on the portal, there are a range of options available, and it is for the homeowners to decide whether any of the properties are suitable for their needs. It is a voluntary scheme, we are not forcing them to accept a property which is not in a condition they can either live in or invest their time in to make their own.”