Cars to be banned at Peterhead primary as parents warned off school runs

Cars will be banned around a Peterhead primary in a bid to discourage parents from dropping kids at the gates.

Buchanhaven School in Peterhead has joined a new scheme which is also hoped to “reduce congestion and air pollution and tackle anti-social parking.”

The trial scheme, to be put in place for 18 months next spring, will see cars barred from Hope Street near the grounds at peak times.

The closures will “typically” be in place for one hour in the morning and in the afternoon, covering pick-up times and drop-off times.

Exemptions to be made at Buchanhaven Primary

Only those with a valid permit, including residents, will be able to access the roads at these times – and a breach of the rules could result in a fine.

Blue Badge holders, public transport, waste delivery vehicles, emergency vehicles, carers, district nurses and delivery vehicles are all exempt.

The measure is hoped to encourage walking and cycling to school and tackle “historic” parking issues.

The scheme, organised by Aberdeenshire Council, will be monitored throughout its first year to gauge its success, with a possibility of being made permanent.

It comes as Kellands School in Inverurie was also confirmed to be added to the scheme.

Martin Brae and Upper Manse Walk in the town will also be closed in the same manner.

Cars to be banned around Peterhead school following previous trial

It was previously rolled out at Fraserburgh’s South Park School in 2023 and was dubbed a “big success,” with walking and cycling levels increasing from 56% to 67% during the trial.

Buchan Area Committee chair Councillor Dianne Beagrie said: “I am delighted that this trial is to be introduced at Buchanhaven Primary School where significant volumes of traffic during drop-off and pick-up times has been a historical issue.

“The safety of our children is absolutely paramount and I hope motorists will adhere to these very necessary traffic measures when they are introduced in the spring of next year.”