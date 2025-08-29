Cars to be banned at Peterhead primary as parents warned off school runs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cars to be banned at Peterhead primary as parents warned off school runs

Those who do not comply could be slapped with a fine.

By Graham Fleming
Buchanhaven School.
Buchanhaven School is to participate in the scheme. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Cars will be banned around a Peterhead primary in a bid to discourage parents from dropping kids at the gates.

Buchanhaven School in Peterhead has joined a new scheme which is also hoped to “reduce congestion and air pollution and tackle anti-social parking.”

The trial scheme, to be put in place for 18 months next spring, will see cars barred from Hope Street near the grounds at peak times.

The closures will “typically” be in place for one hour in the morning and in the afternoon, covering pick-up times and drop-off times.

Exemptions to be made at Buchanhaven Primary

Only those with a valid permit, including residents, will be able to access the roads at these times – and a breach of the rules could result in a fine.

Blue Badge holders, public transport, waste delivery vehicles, emergency vehicles, carers, district nurses and delivery vehicles are all exempt.

The measure is hoped to encourage walking and cycling to school and tackle “historic” parking issues.

The scheme, organised by Aberdeenshire Council, will be monitored throughout its first year to gauge its success, with a possibility of being made permanent.

Kellands Primary School in Inverurie has been selected for the scheme.
Kellands Primary School in Inverurie has been selected for the scheme. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It comes as Kellands School in Inverurie was also confirmed to be added to the scheme.

Martin Brae and Upper Manse Walk in the town will also be closed in the same manner.

Cars to be banned around Peterhead school following previous trial

It was previously rolled out at Fraserburgh’s South Park School in 2023 and was dubbed a “big success,” with walking and cycling levels increasing from 56% to 67% during the trial.

Buchan Area Committee chair Councillor Dianne Beagrie said: “I am delighted that this trial is to be introduced at Buchanhaven Primary School where significant volumes of traffic during drop-off and pick-up times has been a historical issue.

“The safety of our children is absolutely paramount and I hope motorists will adhere to these very necessary traffic measures when they are introduced in the spring of next year.”

