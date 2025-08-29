‘Year of hell’ for Keith residents to come to an end as Amey reveals date A96 traffic lights will be removed

The exact day that temporary traffic lights are to be removed from Keith’s Union Bridge on the A96 has been revealed.

Monday September 1 is set to mark the end of a “year of hell” for local residents and traders who have endured 12 months of delays on the busy road.

The project to repair the bridge began in July 2024, but has been hit with repeated delays and hiccups.

The lights have been in place since then, which has caused lengthy delays for motorists hoping to use the busy Aberdeen to Inverness route which runs through Keith.

It has also been said to have cost nearby businesses “thousands.”

But the lights are set to be removed after two final days of work on Saturday and Sunday.

After that, the final stage of repairs will begin to restore masonry on its wall, but the road will be reopened for this phase.

Amey confirmed the news in a new statement.

A spokesman for Amey said: “I can confirm we are still on schedule to remove the temporary traffic lights by the end of August.

“As indicated previously, work will still be required on site to construct the new masonry wall facade before de-mobilising from site but the main trunk road will remain open for traffic as normal.”

They revealed previously that the project has racked up a bill 60% higher than planned.

MSP slams ‘year of hell’ caused by Union Bridge roadworks

Buckie-based Scottish Conservative MSP Tim Eagle has slammed the “year of hell” brought on local residents due to the works.

He said: “The removal of the temporary traffic lights from Union Bridge finally marks the end to a year of hell for Keith and its residents.

“But the consequences of this have left a devastating toll on businesses that have suffered a significant decline in trade and should be compensated by the Scottish Government for this.

“The constant delays and missed deadlines to the repairs have caused nothing but misery to people living in Keith.

“Yet throughout this, the Scottish Government, which is responsible for the A96 and the bridge, has washed its hands of any responsibility and turned a blind eye to the negative impact this has caused Keith.

“Once the remaining work to the masonry wall is completed, I will be asking Transport Scotland for full costings of this botched project.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson responded: “Repairing the A96 Union Bridge is a priority, and that expectation has been made clear to our operating company.

“Amey has been continually engaging with the local community and businesses to help minimise the impact the temporary traffic lights are having in Keith.

“Additional signs have been deployed at the site, including Business Open As Usual signs and the Amey Control Room telephone number, which operates 24/7, to report any issues.

“Following feedback at a meeting with local traders, Amey also provided staff to manually operate the temporary traffic lights at peak times to keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible.

“Undertaking the repairs has been complicated by uncharted buried services, working adjacent to a watercourse, and environmental permissions required prior to commencing the works.”