‘Year of hell’ for Keith residents to come to an end as Amey reveals date A96 traffic lights will be removed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Year of hell’ for Keith residents to come to an end as Amey reveals date A96 traffic lights will be removed

The project to repair the Union Bridge began in July 2024, but has been hit with repeated delays.

By Graham Fleming
Temporary traffic lights on A96 in Keith.
Traffic lights at the Union Bridge are to be removed in the coming days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The exact day that temporary traffic lights are to be removed from Keith’s Union Bridge on the A96 has been revealed.

Monday September 1 is set to mark the end of a “year of hell” for local residents and traders who have endured 12 months of delays on the busy road.

The project to repair the bridge began in July 2024, but has been hit with repeated delays and hiccups.

The lights have been in place since then, which has caused lengthy delays for motorists hoping to use the busy Aberdeen to Inverness route which runs through Keith.

It has also been said to have cost nearby businesses “thousands.”

But the lights are set to be removed after two final days of work on Saturday and Sunday.

After that, the final stage of repairs will begin to restore masonry on its wall, but the road will be reopened for this phase.

Amey confirmed the news in a new statement.

A view of Union Bridge.
A landslide last year saw part of the Union Bridge fall into the River Isla. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A spokesman for Amey said: “I can confirm we are still on schedule to remove the temporary traffic lights by the end of August.

“As indicated previously, work will still be required on site to construct the new masonry wall facade before de-mobilising from site but the main trunk road will remain open for traffic as normal.”

They revealed previously that the project has racked up a bill 60% higher than planned.

Read more on the Union Bridge saga here.

MSP slams ‘year of hell’ caused by Union Bridge roadworks

Buckie-based Scottish Conservative MSP Tim Eagle has slammed the “year of hell” brought on local residents due to the works.

He said: “The removal of the temporary traffic lights from Union Bridge finally marks the end to a year of hell for Keith and its residents.

“But the consequences of this have left a devastating toll on businesses that have suffered a significant decline in trade and should be compensated by the Scottish Government for this.

“The constant delays and missed deadlines to the repairs have caused nothing but misery to people living in Keith.

“Yet throughout this, the Scottish Government, which is responsible for the A96 and the bridge, has washed its hands of any responsibility and turned a blind eye to the negative impact this has caused Keith.

“Once the remaining work to the masonry wall is completed, I will be asking Transport Scotland for full costings of this botched project.”

Drivers on the road.
Frustrated drivers have dealt with delays for more than a year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Transport Scotland spokesperson responded: “Repairing the A96 Union Bridge is a priority, and that expectation has been made clear to our operating company.

“Amey has been continually engaging with the local community and businesses to help minimise the impact the temporary traffic lights are having in Keith.

“Additional signs have been deployed at the site, including Business Open As Usual signs and the Amey Control Room telephone number, which operates 24/7, to report any issues.

“Following feedback at a meeting with local traders, Amey also provided staff to manually operate the temporary traffic lights at peak times to keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible.

“Undertaking the repairs has been complicated by uncharted buried services, working adjacent to a watercourse, and environmental permissions required prior to commencing the works.”

Conversation