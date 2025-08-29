Revealed: New locations added to Ember bus service linking Deeside to Aberdeen Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Revealed: New locations added to Ember bus service linking Deeside to Aberdeen Airport

The new Ember bus stops will boost travel links across the north-east.

By Abbie Duncan
An Ember bus in green and black livery.
Ember is set to add new locations to its north-east route. Image: Ember.

Electric bus firm Ember has added more stops to its north-east bus route in a boost to residents and tourists.

From October 1, the company will be making changes to its E11 route between Aberdeen and Dundee via Braemar.

Ember launched the “small but mighty” service in July – with stops in Blairgowrie, Braemar, Banchory and Aberdeen Airport.

And the company has now announced new stops on the service including Peterculter, Aboyne, Ballater, Glenshee and Coupar Angus.

It’s hoped they will further improve links between Aberdeen Airport, Aberdeen, the Cairngorms and Dundee.

Ember also hopes the new stops will provide a tourism boost, with better access to Cairngorms walking routes and the Glenshee Ski Centre.

Ember’s new north-east bus routes

The new service will leave Ballater at 8.45am and 4.09pm on weekdays, with weekend times at 8.30am and 3.50pm.

From Ballater, one service will stop at Crathie, Braemar, Glenshee, Blairgowrie, Coupar Angus and various stops in Dundee.

Busses heading towards Aberdeen depart at 10.22am and 6.37pm on weekdays and 10.13 and 4.30 on weekends.

These services will travel to Aboyne, Banchory, Drumoak, Peterculter, Aberdeen Airport, the city centre, Aberdeen University and Bridge of Don.

From Ballater, travellers can expect to arrive in Dundee in just over two hours.

A trip to Blairgowrie will take around an hour and 25 minutes.

Buses will arrive at Aberdeen airport in one hour and 10 minutes.

Ember said that pre-booking is required for Ballater pick ups, but that bookings are accepted up until 10 minutes before departure.

How much will the buses cost?

According to Ember, a single ticket to Dundee will cost £10.10.

Trips to Aboyne and Banchory will cost less than a fiver.

A ticket to Aberdeen city, the university and airport are priced between £6.60 and £7.20.

Conversation