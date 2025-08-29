Revealed: New locations added to Ember bus service linking Deeside to Aberdeen Airport

Electric bus firm Ember has added more stops to its north-east bus route in a boost to residents and tourists.

From October 1, the company will be making changes to its E11 route between Aberdeen and Dundee via Braemar.

Ember launched the “small but mighty” service in July – with stops in Blairgowrie, Braemar, Banchory and Aberdeen Airport.

And the company has now announced new stops on the service including Peterculter, Aboyne, Ballater, Glenshee and Coupar Angus.

It’s hoped they will further improve links between Aberdeen Airport, Aberdeen, the Cairngorms and Dundee.

Ember also hopes the new stops will provide a tourism boost, with better access to Cairngorms walking routes and the Glenshee Ski Centre.

Ember’s new north-east bus routes

The new service will leave Ballater at 8.45am and 4.09pm on weekdays, with weekend times at 8.30am and 3.50pm.

From Ballater, one service will stop at Crathie, Braemar, Glenshee, Blairgowrie, Coupar Angus and various stops in Dundee.

Busses heading towards Aberdeen depart at 10.22am and 6.37pm on weekdays and 10.13 and 4.30 on weekends.

These services will travel to Aboyne, Banchory, Drumoak, Peterculter, Aberdeen Airport, the city centre, Aberdeen University and Bridge of Don.

From Ballater, travellers can expect to arrive in Dundee in just over two hours.

A trip to Blairgowrie will take around an hour and 25 minutes.

Buses will arrive at Aberdeen airport in one hour and 10 minutes.

Ember said that pre-booking is required for Ballater pick ups, but that bookings are accepted up until 10 minutes before departure.

How much will the buses cost?

According to Ember, a single ticket to Dundee will cost £10.10.

Trips to Aboyne and Banchory will cost less than a fiver.

A ticket to Aberdeen city, the university and airport are priced between £6.60 and £7.20.