Investigation after diver dies at Orkney pier

A diver has died following an incident at an Orkney pier.

The emergency services were called after concerns were raised for a person at Houton Pier, Orphir, at about 12pm on Thursday.

The 63-year-old was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall where he sadly died a short time later.

It is understood he was suffering from the condition known as “the bends.”

Also known as decompression sickness, it occurs when divers ascend to the water’s surface too quickly.

It can result in bubbles forming inside a persons skin and joints, causing lung damage.

Police are currently carrying out inquiries into the incident – but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.55am on Thursday August 28, we were called to a report of concern for a man in the water at Houton Pier, Orphir.

“Emergency services attended and the 63-year-old was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, where died a short time later.

“His family is aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, however, the death it is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”