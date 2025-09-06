After five years of friendship and cake, Hazelnut Patisserie is going out on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

After five years of friendship and cake, Hazelnut Patisserie is going out on a high

Mathilde and Ros opened Braemar's very first patisserie five years ago.

By Ellie Milne
Ros and Mathilde outside Hazelnut Patisserie in Braemar.
Ros and Mathilde first opened Hazelnut Patisserie in 2021. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Hazelnut Patisserie is going out on a high after five seasons in Royal Deeside.

The Braemar patisserie started as a passion project by two friends who met working in the village.

Mathilde Lacourière, a classically-trained pastry chef who grew up in Paris, moved to Scotland a decade ago and was part of the opening team at the Fife Arms.

And it was there that she met Ros Evans, who was working as head ghillie at the five-star boutique hotel.

Ros was no stranger to the hospitality scene in the north-east, having run the cafe Taste alongside husband Dave Evans for 17 years.

Business partners Ros and Mathilde
Business partners Ros and Mathilde. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

By 2020, all three were looking to reinvent their careers and try something new.

While Dave transformed part of the former coffee shop space into a nano brewery, new business partners Mathilde and Ros started making plans for the other half.

And the following year, Hazelnut Patisserie was born.

First patisserie in Braemar

After months of planning and saving, the duo started a crowdfunder to get their patisserie project off the ground – and were given the support of more than 100 backers.

Exterior of Hazelnut Patisserie
Hazelnut Patisserie is located on Chapel Brae in Braemar. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

“We wanted to realise our dream,” the pair told The Press and Journal.

“The company was started in the August, then it took about nine months to open.

“We were able to put all our time into it and it was really exciting.

“There were a few other businesses starting in the village at the same time.

“We were part of that new wave.”

Sell-out cakes at Hazelnut Patisserie

Naturally, when opening Hazelnut Patisserie Ros and Mathilde started with cakes.

“Our main focus is French-style pastry,” Mathilde said.

“That is our core – what we are known for.”

Cakes displayed on plates on a table
A selection of the cakes made at Hazelnut Patisserie. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

It has gone on to become a popular spot for a sweet treat or lunch for both locals and visitors alike.

“We focused on what people were coming for – the cakes,” Ros shared.

“The hazelnut choux became a bit of a signature for us.”

Mathilde added: “I got better and better at it.

“Now I can make it with my eyes closed.”

Interior of Hazelnut Patisserie
Hazelnut Patisserie is currently open for its fifth and final season. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Everything is made on site with two days a week dedicated to preparations.

“We sell out most days,” they said.

“We have customers who will turn up bang on 11am for a custard tart.

“The past five seasons have been amazing – we have had such a good community behind us.”

Ros and Mathilde have, however, decided it is now time to close Hazelnut Patisserie.

The final day is planned for October 26.

“We’ve realised a dream,” they said.

“This is our last season, but it’s a choice. We’re not being forced.

“It gives us both a chance to do something else and we’re going out on a high.”

Giving something back to the community

The Rose Emily charity cake
Hazelnut Patisserie’s charity cake, the Rose Emily. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

As well as serving an array of baked treats to customers over the years, Ros and Mathilde have also been committed to giving something back to the community.

They have organised a variety of charity events to support causes close to their hearts.

For Hazelnut Patisserie’s final season, they decided to create a special cake for the Maclean brothers – who have just completed a world record cross Pacific row.

The brothers’ boat is named Rose Emily after the sister they never got to meet.

And that has also inspired the name of this year’s charity cake.

Hundreds of the cakes have already been sold to go towards the brothers’ fundraising goal.

Exterior of Hazelnut Patisserie and Braemar Brewing Co
Hazelnut Patisserie shares a building with Braemar Brewing Co. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

“We have known Lachlan and Jamie for a while now, as they always come by when they visit Braemar,” Ros said.

“Our cake is named after their sister and we wanted three flavours for each of the three boys.”

Mathilde continued: “It had to have rose in it, so we had to try and come up with flavours that would go together.

“It also had to be related to them and do her justice.

“We decided on raspberry for their Scottish roots and coconut, a tropical fruit showing adventure.

“That was our mission for this year – giving them a bit of a boost.”

One of Hazelnut Patisserie's cakes
Hazelnut Patisserie has grown popular for its cakes and pastries. Image: Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Conversation