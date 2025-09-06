After five years of friendship and cake, Hazelnut Patisserie is going out on a high

Hazelnut Patisserie is going out on a high after five seasons in Royal Deeside.

The Braemar patisserie started as a passion project by two friends who met working in the village.

Mathilde Lacourière, a classically-trained pastry chef who grew up in Paris, moved to Scotland a decade ago and was part of the opening team at the Fife Arms.

And it was there that she met Ros Evans, who was working as head ghillie at the five-star boutique hotel.

Ros was no stranger to the hospitality scene in the north-east, having run the cafe Taste alongside husband Dave Evans for 17 years.

By 2020, all three were looking to reinvent their careers and try something new.

While Dave transformed part of the former coffee shop space into a nano brewery, new business partners Mathilde and Ros started making plans for the other half.

And the following year, Hazelnut Patisserie was born.

First patisserie in Braemar

After months of planning and saving, the duo started a crowdfunder to get their patisserie project off the ground – and were given the support of more than 100 backers.

“We wanted to realise our dream,” the pair told The Press and Journal.

“The company was started in the August, then it took about nine months to open.

“We were able to put all our time into it and it was really exciting.

“There were a few other businesses starting in the village at the same time.

“We were part of that new wave.”

Sell-out cakes at Hazelnut Patisserie

Naturally, when opening Hazelnut Patisserie Ros and Mathilde started with cakes.

“Our main focus is French-style pastry,” Mathilde said.

“That is our core – what we are known for.”

It has gone on to become a popular spot for a sweet treat or lunch for both locals and visitors alike.

“We focused on what people were coming for – the cakes,” Ros shared.

“The hazelnut choux became a bit of a signature for us.”

Mathilde added: “I got better and better at it.

“Now I can make it with my eyes closed.”

Everything is made on site with two days a week dedicated to preparations.

“We sell out most days,” they said.

“We have customers who will turn up bang on 11am for a custard tart.

“The past five seasons have been amazing – we have had such a good community behind us.”

Ros and Mathilde have, however, decided it is now time to close Hazelnut Patisserie.

The final day is planned for October 26.

“We’ve realised a dream,” they said.

“This is our last season, but it’s a choice. We’re not being forced.

“It gives us both a chance to do something else and we’re going out on a high.”

Giving something back to the community

As well as serving an array of baked treats to customers over the years, Ros and Mathilde have also been committed to giving something back to the community.

They have organised a variety of charity events to support causes close to their hearts.

For Hazelnut Patisserie’s final season, they decided to create a special cake for the Maclean brothers – who have just completed a world record cross Pacific row.

The brothers’ boat is named Rose Emily after the sister they never got to meet.

And that has also inspired the name of this year’s charity cake.

Hundreds of the cakes have already been sold to go towards the brothers’ fundraising goal.

“We have known Lachlan and Jamie for a while now, as they always come by when they visit Braemar,” Ros said.

“Our cake is named after their sister and we wanted three flavours for each of the three boys.”

Mathilde continued: “It had to have rose in it, so we had to try and come up with flavours that would go together.

“It also had to be related to them and do her justice.

“We decided on raspberry for their Scottish roots and coconut, a tropical fruit showing adventure.

“That was our mission for this year – giving them a bit of a boost.”