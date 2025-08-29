Walker ‘grateful to be alive’ after being trampled by cows and bull near Newtonmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walker ‘grateful to be alive’ after being trampled by cows and bull near Newtonmore

A Highland hillwalker has been left severely injured after encountering the animals near Glen Banchor.

By Abbie Duncan
Glen Banchor and the River Calder, with a bothy in the background.
Mary-Jane was walking in Glen Banchor, west of Newtonmore. Image: Shutterstock

A Highland hillwalker says she is ‘grateful to be alive’ after being trampled by cows near Newtonmore while out bagging Munros.

Mary-Jane Parker was badly injured close to a car park at Glen Banchor, near Newtonmore, where she had parked to climb the Monadhliath Munros.

She was trampled by a herd of cows, including a bull, and suffered severe injuries in the incident.

A major emergency response was scrambled to come to her aid and Mary-Jane has since taken to Facebook to warn others planning to climb the three Munros to take care in the area.

In her post on a Munro bagging group she said: “I just wanted to advise people thinking of going to do three Munros leaving from the car park at Glen Banchor that I was trampled by the cows there on Tuesday.

“I had my dog on her lead but that made no difference.

“When I first saw the cows and calves I thought all the adults were cows, but just before they started attacking me I saw there was actually a bull there too, which of course is a completely different situation.

“There was a sign on the gate advising that there may be cows or calves and to keep dogs on leads.

“But there was no mention of a bull on the sign.”

She added: “I am in hospital with severe injuries but grateful to be alive.

“I don’t want anyone else to have a similar experience so thought I would post this message.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that they had responded to an emergency call near Glen Banchor at about 8am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “A trauma team, paramedics and an air ambulance were dispatched and a female patient was airlifted to hospital.”

