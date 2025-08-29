Walker ‘grateful to be alive’ after being trampled by cows and bull near Newtonmore

A Highland hillwalker says she is ‘grateful to be alive’ after being trampled by cows near Newtonmore while out bagging Munros.

Mary-Jane Parker was badly injured close to a car park at Glen Banchor, near Newtonmore, where she had parked to climb the Monadhliath Munros.

She was trampled by a herd of cows, including a bull, and suffered severe injuries in the incident.

A major emergency response was scrambled to come to her aid and Mary-Jane has since taken to Facebook to warn others planning to climb the three Munros to take care in the area.

In her post on a Munro bagging group she said: “I just wanted to advise people thinking of going to do three Munros leaving from the car park at Glen Banchor that I was trampled by the cows there on Tuesday.

“I had my dog on her lead but that made no difference.

“When I first saw the cows and calves I thought all the adults were cows, but just before they started attacking me I saw there was actually a bull there too, which of course is a completely different situation.

“There was a sign on the gate advising that there may be cows or calves and to keep dogs on leads.

“But there was no mention of a bull on the sign.”

She added: “I am in hospital with severe injuries but grateful to be alive.

“I don’t want anyone else to have a similar experience so thought I would post this message.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that they had responded to an emergency call near Glen Banchor at about 8am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said: “A trauma team, paramedics and an air ambulance were dispatched and a female patient was airlifted to hospital.”