Crews work to extinguish Newtonhill gorse fire

Crews have extinguished a substantial gorse fire in Newtonhill.

The fire service was made aware of the blaze on an area of grass near Cairnhill Way at about 2.40pm on Friday.

Two appliances were initially sent to the scene from the fire station in Stonehaven.

A further two crews were then sent to help shortly after 3pm.

They worked to extinguish a gorse fire in the open which broke out near a residential street.

Police were also in attendance.

Crews remained at the scene for several hours after it broke out to dampen down any hotspots.

