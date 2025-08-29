News Man found dead of gunshot wounds at Orkney farm Officers are currently making inquiries into the incident. By Graham Fleming August 29 2025, 5:50 pm August 29 2025, 5:50 pm Share Man found dead of gunshot wounds at Orkney farm Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6839844/man-found-dead-orkney/ Copy Link 0 comment Police attended at the farm after a "Concern for person" call. Image: Police Scotland A man has been found dead of gunshot wounds at a barn in Orkney. Inquiries are currently being carried out after the victim was found at a farm in Sandwick area of Stromness. Police were called to the farm ten days ago, on August 19, following a “concern for person” call. They arrived that morning where they found a man dead at the scene. Police say there are no “suspicious circumstances” but the exact nature of how he died is unknown. A post-mortem is believed to have taken place on Friday August 29. A police spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Tuesday August 19 we received a report of a concern for a person in the Sandwick area of Orkney. “Officers attended and the body of a man was found. “There are no suspicious circumstances. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
