Man found dead of gunshot wounds at Orkney farm

A man has been found dead of gunshot wounds at a barn in Orkney.

Inquiries are currently being carried out after the victim was found at a farm in Sandwick area of Stromness.

Police were called to the farm ten days ago, on August 19, following a “concern for person” call.

They arrived that morning where they found a man dead at the scene.

Police say there are no “suspicious circumstances” but the exact nature of how he died is unknown.

A post-mortem is believed to have taken place on Friday August 29.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Tuesday August 19 we received a report of a concern for a person in the Sandwick area of Orkney.

“Officers attended and the body of a man was found.

“There are no suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”