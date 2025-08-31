Aberdeenshire nursery to remember ‘cherished colleague’ who died a day after childbirth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire nursery to remember ‘cherished colleague’ who died a day after childbirth

Amy Finnie passed away a day after her newborn Aiden sadly died in March 2024.

By Chris Cromar
Lynn Keys holding Marcus Murdoch, Laura Laird holding Alicia Zagorska and the hand of Darcy Kennedy, with Simon Allsop in the middle.
Simon Allsop met Links Nursery manager Laura Laird (right) and deputy manager Lynn Keys (left) on Friday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire nursery has revealed what they will do to remember a colleague who died – along with her newborn baby – in childbirth.

Amy Finnie, 29, passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in March last year, just one day after her newborn baby Aiden also died.

She worked at Links Nursery in Balmedie, where she was described by staff as a “cherished colleague and dear friend”.

Amy Finnie holding the hand of a young child in the sensory garden at Links Nursery.
Amy worked at Links Nursery in Balmedie where she was much loved. Image: Links Nursery.

Amy’s fiance, Simon from Ellon, decided to raise money for the nursery by taking part in this year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk with family and friends.

The couple were fans of taking part in the annual Kiltwalk together.

In total, £3,000 was raised via JustGiving, 400% more than the £750 target.

‘I love them both so very much and miss them every day’

Simon wrote on his page: “I’m looking to raise funds for the nursery Amy worked at and cared for the young children, as she was very much loved by them all.

“This was also the nursery we would have enrolled Aiden at.

“I love them both so very much and miss them every day.”

Simon and Amy Finnie standing up and looking at each other.
Simon Allsop and Amy Finnie were due to get married in June 2024. Image: Simon Allsop.

At a cheque presentation on Friday, the nursery said – due to Amy’s love of nature – it was “only fitting” that it would go towards creating an outdoor area.

Links Nursery manager Laura Laird and deputy manager Lynn Keys told The P&J: “She was always the first to head outside to the garden or suggest a community walk.

Lynn Keys holding Marcus Murdoch, Laura Laird holding Alicia Zagorska and the hand of Darcy Kennedy, with Simon Allsop holding a cheque.
Simon Allsop donated the cheque to Links Nursery manager Laura Laird (right) and deputy manager Lynn Keys (left). They were joined by pupils Marcus Murdoch, Alicia Zagorska and Darcy Kennedy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We believe developing our garden areas would reflect her passion and character beautifully.”

A plaque in honour of Amy and Aiden will also be installed here.

‘Keep Amy’s memory alive in a way she would have loved’

The pair added: “We hope this space will inspire future generations and keep Amy’s memory alive in a way she would have loved.

“Amy was a cherished colleague and dear friend, and her absence has deeply affected all of us at the nursery.

“She was incredibly kind, nurturing and always put others first, making a lasting impression on both staff and children alike.”

Simon Allsop standing with his mum Maria Tocher.
Simon’s mum Maria Tocher was there as Simon handed over the cheque. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Simon told The P&J: “For Amy work was was never just, ‘right, OK, that’s my shift done, I’m away, forget about it’.

“She would be thinking about them when she was at home and how she could make them happy as well.

Children and staff ‘appreciated her so much’

“We had a little meeting with the nursery last year where they would tell us all about Amy and they made a little video of her.

“You could see just how much, not only just by all the kids there, but all the staff just appreciated her so much.”

A memorial plaque that reads: "In loving memory of my adored fiancee Amy Finnie and our beautiful son Aiden Allsop. Forever in our hearts."
A memorial bench to remember Amy and baby Aiden is located at Ellon Castle Gardens. Image: Simon Allsop.

As well as the tribute at Links Nursery, a tree and memory plaque have been installed to remember Amy and Aiden at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw, where Aiden’s name came from.

A memorial bench has also been placed at Ellon Castle Gardens to remember them.

