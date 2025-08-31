Aberdeenshire nursery to remember ‘cherished colleague’ who died a day after childbirth

An Aberdeenshire nursery has revealed what they will do to remember a colleague who died – along with her newborn baby – in childbirth.

Amy Finnie, 29, passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in March last year, just one day after her newborn baby Aiden also died.

She worked at Links Nursery in Balmedie, where she was described by staff as a “cherished colleague and dear friend”.

Amy’s fiance, Simon from Ellon, decided to raise money for the nursery by taking part in this year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk with family and friends.

The couple were fans of taking part in the annual Kiltwalk together.

In total, £3,000 was raised via JustGiving, 400% more than the £750 target.

‘I love them both so very much and miss them every day’

Simon wrote on his page: “I’m looking to raise funds for the nursery Amy worked at and cared for the young children, as she was very much loved by them all.

“This was also the nursery we would have enrolled Aiden at.

“I love them both so very much and miss them every day.”

At a cheque presentation on Friday, the nursery said – due to Amy’s love of nature – it was “only fitting” that it would go towards creating an outdoor area.

Links Nursery manager Laura Laird and deputy manager Lynn Keys told The P&J: “She was always the first to head outside to the garden or suggest a community walk.

“We believe developing our garden areas would reflect her passion and character beautifully.”

A plaque in honour of Amy and Aiden will also be installed here.

‘Keep Amy’s memory alive in a way she would have loved’

The pair added: “We hope this space will inspire future generations and keep Amy’s memory alive in a way she would have loved.

“Amy was a cherished colleague and dear friend, and her absence has deeply affected all of us at the nursery.

“She was incredibly kind, nurturing and always put others first, making a lasting impression on both staff and children alike.”

Simon told The P&J: “For Amy work was was never just, ‘right, OK, that’s my shift done, I’m away, forget about it’.

“She would be thinking about them when she was at home and how she could make them happy as well.

Children and staff ‘appreciated her so much’

“We had a little meeting with the nursery last year where they would tell us all about Amy and they made a little video of her.

“You could see just how much, not only just by all the kids there, but all the staff just appreciated her so much.”

As well as the tribute at Links Nursery, a tree and memory plaque have been installed to remember Amy and Aiden at Aden Country Park in Mintlaw, where Aiden’s name came from.

A memorial bench has also been placed at Ellon Castle Gardens to remember them.