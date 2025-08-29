Three teenagers die at scene of one-car crash in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Three teenagers die at scene of one-car crash in Highlands

The accident took place on the A830 south of Arisaig on Thursday evening.

By Ellie Milne
Breaking news graphic
Image: DC Thomson.

Three teenage boys have died at the scene of a one-car crash in the Highlands.

The fatal accident took place on the A830 road south of Arisaig shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta.

The driver and two passengers were confirmed dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, they are understood to be males in their mid-teens.

Appeal after three teenagers die in A830 crash

Police are now appealing for information for the public.

Inspector Donnie MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died as a result of this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

The A830 road was closed in both directions while an investigation was carried out.

It was reopened by midday on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3941 of August 28.

Support for community

It is understood the three teenagers were from the Fort William area.

Lochaber High School, located in the town, shared a post on social media to confirm extra support will be available to pupils, parents, carers and staff.

They wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the recent tragedy in our community.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected at this very difficult time.

“Moments like this can feel overwhelming, and it is natural for young people to respond in many different ways.

“Please remember that no one has to go through this alone.”

Conversation