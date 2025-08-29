Three teenagers die at scene of one-car crash in Highlands

Three teenage boys have died at the scene of a one-car crash in the Highlands.

The fatal accident took place on the A830 road south of Arisaig shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

It involved a white Ford Fiesta.

The driver and two passengers were confirmed dead at the scene.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, they are understood to be males in their mid-teens.

Appeal after three teenagers die in A830 crash

Police are now appealing for information for the public.

Inspector Donnie MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died as a result of this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

The A830 road was closed in both directions while an investigation was carried out.

It was reopened by midday on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 3941 of August 28.

Support for community

It is understood the three teenagers were from the Fort William area.

Lochaber High School, located in the town, shared a post on social media to confirm extra support will be available to pupils, parents, carers and staff.

They wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the recent tragedy in our community.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with everyone affected at this very difficult time.

“Moments like this can feel overwhelming, and it is natural for young people to respond in many different ways.

“Please remember that no one has to go through this alone.”