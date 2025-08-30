A9 reopens at Dalmore following ‘police incident’

A section of the A9 in the Highlands was closed for more than two hours due to a ‘police incident’.

The busy Inverness to Thurso road was closed to traffic at Dalmore shortly after 9am.

It is understood officers were dealing with an incident near Dalmore Farm Shop.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the northbound and southbound lanes were both closed.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area.

An update shared online earlier stated: “The A9 at Dalmore is closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

The road was cleared and fully reopened to traffic by 11.20am.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

