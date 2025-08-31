Portlethen carer struck off 10 months after being convicted of stealing dementia patient’s bank card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portlethen carer struck off 10 months after being convicted of stealing dementia patient’s bank card

Michelle Felber pled guilty to taking the man's bank card and racking up almost £3,000 in charges.

By Ross Hempseed
Michelle Felber leaving court.
Michelle Felber was told she was lucky to avoid a prison sentence. Image: DC Thomson.

A Portlethen carer has been struck off after admitting to stealing a dementia patient’s bank card and racking up £3,000 in charges.

Michelle Felber was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), who have now released their report.

It states that in December 2023, Ms Felber used a bank card belonging to a vulnerable pensioner.

Michelle Felber was put in front of a judge at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last year for her actions.

The court heard that on December 6 2023, the pensioner was at home when he received a visit from his carer service.

After initially carrying out her duties, Felber was presented with the 72-year-old’s debit card so she could shop for his groceries.

Michelle Felber leaving court after being given her punishment. Image: DC Thomson.

She did the grocery shopping, but failed to return the bank card.

Later on the same day, another carer arrived and the pensioner advised them that Ms Felber still had his card.

On December 19 2023, the man received a call from the Bank of Scotland warning of unusual activity on his account and cancelled the card.

He repeated his concern about Ms Felber’s possession of the card, and the police were contacted.

Officers arrived at the man’s home on December 22 when they learned of the situation.

Michelle Felber withdrew nearly £3,000 from the man’s bank account

Felber had used the card 13 times to withdraw £2,947 from cash machines in Aberdeen and Portlethen.

In the dock, Felber pleaded guilty to stealing a bank card from a vulnerable person while in her position of trust.

Her defence lawyer said Ms Felber was “struggling” at that time following the death of her mother.

The sheriff told her she was “as close as anyone can come to going to jail” over what she did.

Felber was given a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered her to repay her victim in full by making a compensation order for £2,947.

More than 10 months later and the SSSC has now removed Felber from their register.

The panel pointed to the severe breach of trust which caused both financial harm and psychological distress to the victim and his family.

Felber was also criticised for not engaging with the SSSC in “a meaningful way” during their investigation.

They concluded Ms Felber’s behaviour was “dishonest and deliberate” and that a warning was not appropriate given the seriousness of what Felber had done.

