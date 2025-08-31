Portlethen carer struck off 10 months after being convicted of stealing dementia patient’s bank card

A Portlethen carer has been struck off after admitting to stealing a dementia patient’s bank card and racking up £3,000 in charges.

Michelle Felber was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), who have now released their report.

It states that in December 2023, Ms Felber used a bank card belonging to a vulnerable pensioner.

Michelle Felber was put in front of a judge at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last year for her actions.

The court heard that on December 6 2023, the pensioner was at home when he received a visit from his carer service.

After initially carrying out her duties, Felber was presented with the 72-year-old’s debit card so she could shop for his groceries.

She did the grocery shopping, but failed to return the bank card.

Later on the same day, another carer arrived and the pensioner advised them that Ms Felber still had his card.

On December 19 2023, the man received a call from the Bank of Scotland warning of unusual activity on his account and cancelled the card.

He repeated his concern about Ms Felber’s possession of the card, and the police were contacted.

Officers arrived at the man’s home on December 22 when they learned of the situation.

Michelle Felber withdrew nearly £3,000 from the man’s bank account

Felber had used the card 13 times to withdraw £2,947 from cash machines in Aberdeen and Portlethen.

In the dock, Felber pleaded guilty to stealing a bank card from a vulnerable person while in her position of trust.

Her defence lawyer said Ms Felber was “struggling” at that time following the death of her mother.

The sheriff told her she was “as close as anyone can come to going to jail” over what she did.

Felber was given a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered her to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered her to repay her victim in full by making a compensation order for £2,947.

More than 10 months later and the SSSC has now removed Felber from their register.

The panel pointed to the severe breach of trust which caused both financial harm and psychological distress to the victim and his family.

Felber was also criticised for not engaging with the SSSC in “a meaningful way” during their investigation.

They concluded Ms Felber’s behaviour was “dishonest and deliberate” and that a warning was not appropriate given the seriousness of what Felber had done.