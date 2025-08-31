One taken to hospital after motorbike and van crash on A9 at Kildary

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Kildary.

Emergency services were called to the busy Inverness to Thurso road shortly after 11am on Sunday.

The incident involved two vehicles, a motorcycle and a small van.

Police confirmed one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed in both directions as a result of the collision with drivers urged to avoid the area.

It was reopened to traffic after about two hours.

It is understood that the fire service helped someone get out of the van, who was then passed into the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesperson confirmed two appliances were sent from Invergordon at 11.11am.

Crews left the scene before midday.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.10am on Sunday August 31, we were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A9 at Kildary junction, Invergordon.

“One person was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing.”