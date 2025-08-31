Woman taken to hospital after reports of incident on Great Northern Road

A woman has been taken to hospital following an incident in the Woodside area of Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Great Northern Road shortly after 2pm on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics attended after receiving reports of an injured woman in the area.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A section of the road was closed to traffic travelling westbound near the Don Street junction.

An ambulance and several police cars were also at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Sunday August 31, officers received a report of an injured woman on Great Northern Road, Aberdeen.

“She was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”