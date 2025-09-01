Landslip forces closure of A83 Rest and Be Thankful at Butterbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landslip forces closure of A83 Rest and Be Thankful at Butterbridge

A 70-mile diversion is in place.

By Louise Glen
The A83 is closed at the Rest and Be Thankful.
The A83 Rest and be Thankful has been closed due to a landslide. Image: Transport Scotland.

A landslip has forced the closure of the A83 at Butterbridge, between Rest and Be Thankful and Glen Kinglas, with emergency teams now assessing the damage.

The road is shut in both directions, and motorists are being diverted via the A819, A85 and A82, a 70-mile detour.

The incident was confirmed on Sunday evening, with a statement on Monday morning advising that a geotechnical inspection will be required before any clear-up can begin.

A83 Butterbridge traffic diverted via A819, A85 and A82

A spokesperson said: “Our operational emergency team is on site assessing the situation, which will also require geotechnical inspection in daylight prior to commencing clear-up, for which resources are being mobilised.”

It is not yet known how long the road will remain closed. Further updates are expected following the completion of initial inspections.

The A83 is a key route linking Argyll with the central belt, and has long been prone to disruption.

Butterbridge lies close to the Rest and Be Thankful stretch. The road has seen repeated closures in recent years due to similar events.

Calls have been made for a permanent solution to the problem, with a number of options currently under review.

Motorists are advised to follow diversion signs and check Traffic Scotland for updates.

