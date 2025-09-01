Landslip forces closure of A83 Rest and Be Thankful at Butterbridge

A landslip has forced the closure of the A83 at Butterbridge, between Rest and Be Thankful and Glen Kinglas, with emergency teams now assessing the damage.

The road is shut in both directions, and motorists are being diverted via the A819, A85 and A82, a 70-mile detour.

The incident was confirmed on Sunday evening, with a statement on Monday morning advising that a geotechnical inspection will be required before any clear-up can begin.

A83 Butterbridge traffic diverted via A819, A85 and A82

A spokesperson said: “Our operational emergency team is on site assessing the situation, which will also require geotechnical inspection in daylight prior to commencing clear-up, for which resources are being mobilised.”

It is not yet known how long the road will remain closed. Further updates are expected following the completion of initial inspections.

The A83 is a key route linking Argyll with the central belt, and has long been prone to disruption.

Butterbridge lies close to the Rest and Be Thankful stretch. The road has seen repeated closures in recent years due to similar events.

Calls have been made for a permanent solution to the problem, with a number of options currently under review.

Motorists are advised to follow diversion signs and check Traffic Scotland for updates.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat