Casualty taken to hospital and rooms ‘unusable’ after blaze at Aberdeen hotel

The Britannia told The Press and Journal they are disappointed the fire has happened on the same week as Offshore Europe.

By Graham Fleming
The Britannia Hotel.
A casualty was taken to hospital. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

One person has been taken to hospital and some rooms were left “unusable” following a late-night fire at an Aberdeen hotel.

Police, fire engines and ambulances attended at the Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn at around 9.45pm after the alarm was raised over a storeroom blaze.

Smoke could also be seen billowing from the Malcolm Road premises, as guests and staff were evacuated.

It caused “a bit of a scare” for night-shift staff in Bucksburn but the fire was eventually put out in the early hours of the morning.

One casualty was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the incident.

It has now been confirmed that the fire broke out in one of the hotel’s fourth-floor storerooms.

The Britannia Hotel.
Some rooms have been left unusable. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The cause of the fire is not confirmed at this stage, but is thought to be an electrical fault.

The hotel has now reopened as normal, though the smell of smoke remains in the area.

Staff have also confirmed to The Press and Journal that some rooms have been rendered “unusable” due to smoke damage on the floors.

Britannia Hotel Bucksburn lament fire day before Offshore Europe

The setback comes at an “not ideal” time with the Offshore Europe exhibition and conference beginning tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Britannia Hotel said: “There was quite a lot of smoke in the area, and there were a lot of fire engines that turned up.

“A bit of a scare, but thankfully, there has been little to no damage, and no bedrooms have been damaged.

“A storeroom has been affected, but everyone has been accounted for.

“A big thank you to the nightshift staff, they worked brilliantly and did well in a difficult situation.”

Fire crews worked late into the night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The hotel confirmed they will continue to operate as normal despite the fire scare.

He added: “We are open as normal today.

“There are probably some rooms that we cannot use because of the smoke damage to the floors.

“So that is quite a disappointment in oil week of all weeks.

“But there is nothing we can do about it, we will just have to put up with the smell for a little while!”

One taken to hospital following fire

The fire service confirmed they sent six appliances to the scene last night, with one person taken to hospital.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.43pm on Sunday August 31 to reports of a fire within a hotel in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances to the city’s Malcolm Road, where firefighters extinguished a fire within the building’s fourth floor.

“Crews worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“One casualty was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

The Britannia Hotel was devastated by a major fire back in 2016.

