Fake Labubu dolls ‘that could suffocate children’ flood Elgin as more than 100 toys seized

More than 100 fake and “dangerous” Labubu dolls have been seized from sellers in Elgin.

Moray Council’s Trading Standards team has clamped down on the toys, known as Lafufus, which they say pose a significant risk to children.

Authentic Labubu dolls are made by Pop Mart and have become a popular craze for kids and collectors.

Local traders have also been warned against selling the fake toys and have been told more stock could be seized.

Trading Standards say the rarity of the soft toys has led to a flood of cheap counterfeits being sold.

Officers found that many of the seized dolls had small parts that could easily come off, especially the plastic hands and feet, which could cause choking.

Some also had poor stitching and exposed stuffing, increasing the risk of suffocation.

Genuine Labubu plush dolls retail at a starting price of around £64. Rarer items and those on the resale market can fetch hundreds.

“Lafufu” toys are sold at a much lower price point.

Labubu toys go through proper testing

Chair of the planning and regulatory services committee Cllr David Gordon said: “There are significant safety concerns associated with these fake toys.

“Toy Safety Regulations are there to protect children from the dangers associated with toys which haven’t been properly tested to ensure they are safe from risks like harmful chemicals and choking hazards.

“Shops who choose to ignore these risks and sell these types of unsafe toys can expect to have them seized.”

Trading Standards has released advice to buyers on how to spot a fake Labubu.

Look for the CE or UKCA safety mark on the label.

Check the packaging for the name and address of a UK or EU supplier.

Genuine Labubu dolls have a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a QR code linking to the official website, and a UV stamp on one foot.

Be cautious of toys that are much cheaper than expected or look poorly made.

Moray Council says its trading standards team will continue to monitor Elgin stores for fake products.

Anyone who suspects they have purchased a counterfeit toy can report it to Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.

