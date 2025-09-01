Fake Labubu dolls ‘that could suffocate children’ flood Elgin as more than 100 toys seized

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fake Labubu dolls ‘that could suffocate children’ flood Elgin as more than 100 toys seized

The items do not meet standards and pose a serious risk, according to Trading Standards.

By Derry Alldritt
Bags of fake Labubu dolls seized in Elgin.
Bags of fake Labubu dolls seized in Elgin. Image: Moray Council.

More than 100 fake and “dangerous” Labubu dolls have been seized from sellers in Elgin.

Moray Council’s Trading Standards team has clamped down on the toys, known as Lafufus, which they say pose a significant risk to children.

Authentic Labubu dolls are made by Pop Mart and have become a popular craze for kids and collectors.

Local traders have also been warned against selling the fake toys and have been told more stock could be seized.

Trading Standards say the rarity of the soft toys has led to a flood of cheap counterfeits being sold.

Officers found that many of the seized dolls had small parts that could easily come off, especially the plastic hands and feet, which could cause choking.

Some also had poor stitching and exposed stuffing, increasing the risk of suffocation.

Genuine Labubu plush dolls retail at a starting price of around £64. Rarer items and those on the resale market can fetch hundreds.

“Lafufu” toys are sold at a much lower price point.

Labubu toys go through proper testing

Chair of the planning and regulatory services committee Cllr David Gordon said: “There are significant safety concerns associated with these fake toys.

“Toy Safety Regulations are there to protect children from the dangers associated with toys which haven’t been properly tested to ensure they are safe from risks like harmful chemicals and choking hazards.

“Shops who choose to ignore these risks and sell these types of unsafe toys can expect to have them seized.”

Trading Standards has released advice to buyers on how to spot a fake Labubu.

How to spot a fake Labubu as 100 seized in Elgin

  • Look for the CE or UKCA safety mark on the label.
  • Check the packaging for the name and address of a UK or EU supplier.
  • Genuine Labubu dolls have a holographic Pop Mart sticker, a QR code linking to the official website, and a UV stamp on one foot.
  • Be cautious of toys that are much cheaper than expected or look poorly made.

Moray Council says its trading standards team will continue to monitor Elgin stores for fake products.

Anyone who suspects they have purchased a counterfeit toy can report it to Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.

Have you bought a fake Labubu? Let us know in the comments below. 

Conversation