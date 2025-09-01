Vegan Bay Baker shops to be given up following ‘hardest five weeks’ for family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vegan Bay Baker shops to be given up following ‘hardest five weeks’ for family

It comes after the heartbreaking loss of Steven Buchan, the founder of the business, at age 33.

By Graham Fleming
Vegan Bay Baker Steven Buchan
Steven Buchan, who died aged 33. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Vegan Bay Baker shops are set to become available following the “hardest ever five weeks” for Steven Buchan’s family.

The brand’s Balmedie store has already gone up for lease with its equipment to be sold off following the 33-year-old’s tragic passing in July.

The news was confirmed via the latest post on the Vegan Bay Baker’s social media account.

In it, Steven’s widow, Zoe, confirms that equipment from the other shops will also be sold off in the coming weeks.

Vegan Bay Baker has locations in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Balmedie.

Steven Buchan outside Balmedie Vegan Bay Baker store
Steven outside the Balmedie store, which has now become available for lease. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A new post reads: “We are going to be selling the equipment from the bakery and shops soon.

“If anyone is needing anything keep us in mind, I’ll be posting what we have to sell in due course.

“Also, the Balmedie shop is available for lease, if anyone is keen on taking it on please let me know.

“It was such a busy shop and so gorgeous inside.

“The landlord is also incredibly nice, which is a huge plus for anyone taking it on, you’ll be in good hands.”

‘Hardest’ five weeks for family of Vegan Bay Baker

She also opened up on the “hardest five weeks of her family’s life” following Steven’s  death.

She added: “Thank you so much for all the lovely comments, messages and support myself and my family have received since the sudden loss of my Steve.

“The last five weeks have been the hardest of our lives but all the kindness, generosity and support from everyone has been truly appreciated.”

Steven Buchan.
Steven Buchan passed away aged 33. Image: Vegan Bay Bakery.

Steven Buchan, a dad-of-three, was the founder of the Vegan Bay Baker.

Described as a “devoted husband, loving father and brother and son”, he was the inspiration behind the many creations at the north east bake shops.

After his death on July 29, tributes have flooded in from family and friends in the weeks since for the popular baker and family man.

A celebration of his life was held on August 15, where people lined the streets outside Pittodrie to pay tribute to him.

Conversation