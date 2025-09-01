Vegan Bay Baker shops to be given up following ‘hardest five weeks’ for family

Vegan Bay Baker shops are set to become available following the “hardest ever five weeks” for Steven Buchan’s family.

The brand’s Balmedie store has already gone up for lease with its equipment to be sold off following the 33-year-old’s tragic passing in July.

The news was confirmed via the latest post on the Vegan Bay Baker’s social media account.

In it, Steven’s widow, Zoe, confirms that equipment from the other shops will also be sold off in the coming weeks.

Vegan Bay Baker has locations in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Balmedie.

A new post reads: “We are going to be selling the equipment from the bakery and shops soon.

“If anyone is needing anything keep us in mind, I’ll be posting what we have to sell in due course.

“Also, the Balmedie shop is available for lease, if anyone is keen on taking it on please let me know.

“It was such a busy shop and so gorgeous inside.

“The landlord is also incredibly nice, which is a huge plus for anyone taking it on, you’ll be in good hands.”

‘Hardest’ five weeks for family of Vegan Bay Baker

She also opened up on the “hardest five weeks of her family’s life” following Steven’s death.

She added: “Thank you so much for all the lovely comments, messages and support myself and my family have received since the sudden loss of my Steve.

“The last five weeks have been the hardest of our lives but all the kindness, generosity and support from everyone has been truly appreciated.”

Steven Buchan, a dad-of-three, was the founder of the Vegan Bay Baker.

Described as a “devoted husband, loving father and brother and son”, he was the inspiration behind the many creations at the north east bake shops.

After his death on July 29, tributes have flooded in from family and friends in the weeks since for the popular baker and family man.

A celebration of his life was held on August 15, where people lined the streets outside Pittodrie to pay tribute to him.