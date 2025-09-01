Offshore Europe 2025 live blog: Prime minister snubs Aberdeen oil and gas conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore Europe 2025 live blog: Prime minister snubs Aberdeen oil and gas conference

The latest updates from Offshore Europe at the P&J Live.

By P&J reporting team
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will not be attending the event in Aberdeen. Frank Augstein/PA Wire
Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Aberdeen over the coming days for Offshore Europe 2025.

The event is being held at the P&J Live and will welcome of hundreds of exhibitors working in the energy sector.

Offshore Europe returns to the Granite City every two years and was last held in 2023.

It runs from Tuesday September 2 to Friday September 5.

The Press and Journal live, business, politics and AV teams will be bringing you the latest updates from the event.

Monday Sep 2 – 15:30

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was invited to the event by north-east business leaders but is not expected to attend.

Failing to turn up is being framed as a snub to Aberdeen and the energy industry by his political foes, including the SNP and Tories.

Instead, the UK Government is sending energy minister Michael Shanks.

As well as visitors and exhibitors, a number of names from the world of politics will be in Aberdeen for the conference.

an elevated shot showing people walking around stalls at the Offshore Europe oil and gas conference in Aberdeen
Offshore Europe 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Political leaders to address industry’s future at Offshore Europe

This includes Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who is expected to call for the North Sea energy industry to maximise drilling.

The Tory chief will set out her party’s new policy to drastically increase oil and gas production during a speech in the city.

Here’s what else she is expected to say.

Kate Forbes, the Scottish Government deputy first minister, will speak at the conference on Tuesday.

Claire Coutinho, Tory Shadow energy minister will also be at the event.

Malmaison Aberdeen has put its nightly rates up for the week when the conference is taking place. Image: Malmaison Hotel

Offshore Europe hotel prices

Last month, we reported that hotel prices had rocketed ahead of the energy conference.

Hotels are taking advantage of the demand and rooms will be filling up, despite some trebling their normal room rate.

The Press & Journal searched hotel prices across the city and compared them to the weeks before and after.

Have you had a problem getting accommodation for the week? Let us know in the comments.

