Offshore Europe 2025 live blog: Prime minister snubs Aberdeen oil and gas conference

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to Aberdeen over the coming days for Offshore Europe 2025.

The event is being held at the P&J Live and will welcome of hundreds of exhibitors working in the energy sector.

Offshore Europe returns to the Granite City every two years and was last held in 2023.

It runs from Tuesday September 2 to Friday September 5.

The Press and Journal live, business, politics and AV teams will be bringing you the latest updates from the event.

Monday Sep 2 – 15:30

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was invited to the event by north-east business leaders but is not expected to attend.

Failing to turn up is being framed as a snub to Aberdeen and the energy industry by his political foes, including the SNP and Tories.

Instead, the UK Government is sending energy minister Michael Shanks.

As well as visitors and exhibitors, a number of names from the world of politics will be in Aberdeen for the conference.

Political leaders to address industry’s future at Offshore Europe

This includes Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who is expected to call for the North Sea energy industry to maximise drilling.

The Tory chief will set out her party’s new policy to drastically increase oil and gas production during a speech in the city.

Here’s what else she is expected to say.

Kate Forbes, the Scottish Government deputy first minister, will speak at the conference on Tuesday.

Claire Coutinho, Tory Shadow energy minister will also be at the event.

Offshore Europe hotel prices

Last month, we reported that hotel prices had rocketed ahead of the energy conference.

Hotels are taking advantage of the demand and rooms will be filling up, despite some trebling their normal room rate.

The Press & Journal searched hotel prices across the city and compared them to the weeks before and after.

Have you had a problem getting accommodation for the week? Let us know in the comments.