Highland horse dies after being chased by ‘out-of-control’ dogs

A horse has died after it was chased by two out-of-control dogs near Drumnadrochit.

Police are on the hunt for the owner of two spaniel dogs who spooked the animals on Thursday July 24.

The incident caused the horses to flee and get stuck in a peat bog.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service eventually managed to pull them out of the bog. One of the horses had to be euthanised due to its injuries.

Now, cops have asked anyone who saw a man exit a white van with the two dogs at around 6pm that day to come forward.

The incident was recorded between Shenval and Corrimony at Shenval Forest.

A statement, issued by Police Scotland, reads: “We are appealing for witnesses following an incident where two dogs were out of control and spooked two horses recently.

“About 6pm on Thursday July 24 along the Affric Kintail Way between Shenval and Corrimony in Shenval Forest, a man was seen to exit a white van with two brown spaniels.

“The dogs were not under proper control, and charged at two horses being hacked which caused them to spook.

“Thankfully the riders weren’t on the horses at the time.

“The horses were traced nearby, however they were stuck in a peat bog and couldn’t get out.

“Assistance was sought from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who attended and after several hours managed to free the horses.

“Sadly, one of the horses had to be euthanised due to its injuries.”

Those with information are asked to get in touch via 101 using the reference 3960.