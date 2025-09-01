Highland horse dies after being chased by ‘out-of-control’ dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland horse dies after being chased by ‘out-of-control’ dogs

Two horses were forced into a peat bog where they got stuck.

By Graham Fleming
An image of a police vehicle.
The horse had to be euthanised. Image: Police Scotland

A horse has died after it was chased by two out-of-control dogs near Drumnadrochit.

Police are on the hunt for the owner of two spaniel dogs who spooked the animals on Thursday July 24.

The incident caused the horses to flee and get stuck in a peat bog.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service eventually managed to pull them out of the bog.  One of the horses had to be euthanised due to its injuries.

Now, cops have asked anyone who saw a man exit a white van with the two dogs at around 6pm that day to come forward.

The incident was recorded between Shenval and Corrimony at Shenval Forest.

A statement, issued by Police Scotland, reads: “We are appealing for witnesses following an incident where two dogs were out of control and spooked two horses recently.

“About 6pm on Thursday July 24 along the Affric Kintail Way between Shenval and Corrimony in Shenval Forest, a man was seen to exit a white van with two brown spaniels.

“The dogs were not under proper control, and charged at two horses being hacked which caused them to spook.

“Thankfully the riders weren’t on the horses at the time.

“The horses were traced nearby, however they were stuck in a peat bog and couldn’t get out.

“Assistance was sought from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who attended and after several hours managed to free the horses.

“Sadly, one of the horses had to be euthanised due to its injuries.”

Those with information are asked to get in touch via 101 using the reference 3960.

Conversation