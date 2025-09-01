Tributes paid to Highland councillor who went ‘above and beyond’ in serving his community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to Highland councillor who went ‘above and beyond’ in serving his community

Former Highland councillor, Gregor Rimell, has died aged 81, with tributes pouring in from across his local constituency.

By Regan Parsons
Gregor Rimell
Gregor Rimell's commitment to his local community was evident throughout his service. Image: Anna Hellberg

Tributes have been paid to former Badenoch and Strathspey councillor, Gregor Rimell, who has sadly died aged 81.

The Newtonmore man passed away at home with his family around him after a short illness.

Colleagues described Mr Rimell as a ‘great laugh’ who also had a sharp eye for detail when it came to serving his community.

He was elected to the Highland council for three consecutive terms and was remembered for going ‘above and beyond’ in his service to the community.

Convener of the Highland council Bill Lobban said that Mr Rimell fought hard for the whole of Badenoch and Strathspey.

“The world is a sadder and poorer place with his passing,” he said.

“I will miss his intellect, his sage advice and most especially his sense of humour.”

Gregor Rimell’s sheer dedication to his community

Mr Rimell was first elected in 2003 to represent the Badenoch East Ward as an independent councillor.

Afterwards, he won re-election in 2007 and 2012 to serve the Badenoch and Strathspey Ward as a Liberal Democrat.

He supported local heritage and culture through the Grantown Heritage and Museum Trust.

And he worked to protect vulnerable individuals with the Community Violence and Abuse Support Service.

In addition, he helped improve local transport links through Badenoch and Strathspey Community ConnXions.

His commitment to his local community was evident through his service as a director with several of these organisations.

Councillor Alasdair Christie said: “Gregor was a popular councillor who worked hard for the folk he represented.

“He was totally committed to doing all he could for the whole of Badenoch and Strathspey and tirelessly campaigned throughout his time on the council.

“My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Mr Rimell and campaigners hand in a 1250 signature petition to the NHS Highland HQ over concerns on out of hour provision in Strathspey and Badenoch
Mr Rimell and campaigners hand in a 1,250 signature petition to NHS Highland over concerns about out of hour provision in Strathspey and Badenoch. Image: Andrew Duke

During his time in office, Mr Rimell chaired the Badenoch and Strathspey Area Education, Culture and Sport Committee.

He served on several other committees, including the Planning, Environment and Development, Audit and Scrutiny, and Resources committees.

