Tributes paid to Highland councillor who went ‘above and beyond’ in serving his community

Tributes have been paid to former Badenoch and Strathspey councillor, Gregor Rimell, who has sadly died aged 81.

The Newtonmore man passed away at home with his family around him after a short illness.

Colleagues described Mr Rimell as a ‘great laugh’ who also had a sharp eye for detail when it came to serving his community.

He was elected to the Highland council for three consecutive terms and was remembered for going ‘above and beyond’ in his service to the community.

Convener of the Highland council Bill Lobban said that Mr Rimell fought hard for the whole of Badenoch and Strathspey.

“The world is a sadder and poorer place with his passing,” he said.

“I will miss his intellect, his sage advice and most especially his sense of humour.”

Gregor Rimell’s sheer dedication to his community

Mr Rimell was first elected in 2003 to represent the Badenoch East Ward as an independent councillor.

Afterwards, he won re-election in 2007 and 2012 to serve the Badenoch and Strathspey Ward as a Liberal Democrat.

He supported local heritage and culture through the Grantown Heritage and Museum Trust.

And he worked to protect vulnerable individuals with the Community Violence and Abuse Support Service.

In addition, he helped improve local transport links through Badenoch and Strathspey Community ConnXions.

His commitment to his local community was evident through his service as a director with several of these organisations.

Councillor Alasdair Christie said: “Gregor was a popular councillor who worked hard for the folk he represented.

“He was totally committed to doing all he could for the whole of Badenoch and Strathspey and tirelessly campaigned throughout his time on the council.

“My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

During his time in office, Mr Rimell chaired the Badenoch and Strathspey Area Education, Culture and Sport Committee.

He served on several other committees, including the Planning, Environment and Development, Audit and Scrutiny, and Resources committees.