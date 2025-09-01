Watch: Video captures shock moment lorry enters A90 on wrong side of the road

The shocking moment a lorry is caught on the wrong side of the A90 has been caught on video.

Dash-cam footage, taken at the road’s Newburgh B9000 exit, shows the HGV entering the road into oncoming vehicles.

The camera captures the moment the two vehicles meet on the same slip road.

The two drivers thankfully see each other in time before any collision.

The lorry on the wrong side of the road can then be seen driving onto the A90 in the wrong direction.

The owner of the footage, who asked not to be named, said he was “shocked” by the incident.

He also said signage, leading up to the exit can be “confusing.”