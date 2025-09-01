Concern as 15-year-old girl reported missing from her home in Milton near Invergordon

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in Milton near Invergordon.

Natasha Reid was last seen in Inverness at about 3pm on Saturday August 30.

Police in Alness are appealing for any information that may assist them in tracing Natasha.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Natasha is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and white British in appearance.

“She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black zip jumper.”

Anyone who has information that may assist officers in tracing Natasha is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident PS-20250829-2469.