Wellington Road ‘gridlocked’ as road closure on Queen Elizabeth Bridge gets underway

A road closure on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge has resulted in “gridlocked traffic” in Torry.

Cars trying to enter Aberdeen from Wellington Road are waiting in long queues after a new closure which came into force on Monday.

Photographs taken on the first day of the closure show long tailbacks which run all the way back to the Lidl supermarket on Greenwell Road.

Drivers were waiting more than 30 minutes to cross the River Dee at 3pm on Monday.

The bridge is now closed westbound until September 15, with the only diversion via the Victoria Bridge.

Another closure on West Tullos Road into the city is also exacerbating the problem.

Aberdeen Travel on X, a volunteer travel page, described the traffic as “gridlocked”.

An update on Monday read: “The Queen Elizabeth Bridge is now closed westbound until September 15.

“Traffic not coping well due to all the other road closures in the area. Only diversion is via Victoria Bridge.

“We are being told there is a grid-lock situation on South Esplanade West due to no parking restrictions being in place.

“Victoria Bridge and Victoria Road also gridlocked. Concerning due to peak time traffic not even being in play.”

Why is Queen Elizabeth Bridge closed?

Work is being undertaken to resurface the road due to wear, and to upgrade the manholes.

Expansion joints at both ends of the bridge are also to be replaced.

The full works are set to carry on until September 29, though the road should reopen on September 15.

The scheduled works are being carried out by WI and A Gilbert on behalf of Aberdeen City Council after they were awarded the £266,000 contract.