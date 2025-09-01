Wellington Road ‘gridlocked’ as road closure on Queen Elizabeth Bridge gets underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wellington Road ‘gridlocked’ as road closure on Queen Elizabeth Bridge gets underway

Long queues of cars could be seen waiting in Torry.

By Graham Fleming
Queuing traffic amid Aberdeen roadworks.
Long queues of cars could be seen waiting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A road closure on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge has resulted in “gridlocked traffic” in Torry.

Cars trying to enter Aberdeen from Wellington Road are waiting in long queues after a new closure which came into force on Monday.

Photographs taken on the first day of the closure show long tailbacks which run all the way back to the Lidl supermarket on Greenwell Road.

Drivers were waiting more than 30 minutes to cross the River Dee at 3pm on Monday.

The bridge is now closed westbound until September 15, with the only diversion via the Victoria Bridge.

Another closure on West Tullos Road into the city is also exacerbating the problem.

Drivers were waiting more than 30 minutes to cross the River Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Travel on X, a volunteer travel page, described the traffic as “gridlocked”.

An update on Monday read: “The Queen Elizabeth Bridge is now closed westbound until September 15.

“Traffic not coping well due to all the other road closures in the area. Only diversion is via Victoria Bridge.

“We are being told there is a grid-lock situation on South Esplanade West due to no parking restrictions being in place.

“Victoria Bridge and Victoria Road also gridlocked. Concerning due to peak time traffic not even being in play.”

Heavy traffic in Aberdeen.
The road was ‘gridlocked’ on Monday afternoon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Why is Queen Elizabeth Bridge closed?

Work is being undertaken to resurface the road due to wear, and to upgrade the manholes.

Expansion joints at both ends of the bridge are also to be replaced.

The full works are set to carry on until September 29, though the road should reopen on September 15.

The scheduled works are being carried out by WI and A Gilbert on behalf of Aberdeen City Council after they were awarded the £266,000 contract.

