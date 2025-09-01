Fort William mourns ‘saddest day’ after death of three teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fort William mourns ‘saddest day’ after death of three teenagers

Dozens gathered in Fort William to honour teenagers Fergus Ward, Lewis Knox and Jordan Cameron after a tragic crash near Arisaig.

By Louise Glen

Dozens of young people gathered in Fort William to lay tributes to three teenagers who were tragically killed in a car crash near Arisaig.

Friends, classmates and neighbours stood in silence, wept openly, or left messages beside a growing sea of flowers at the roadside.

Some wore shinty tops or football shirts.

Heartfelt tributes paid to Fergus, Lewis and Jordan after fatal crash

Others simply stood with arms around each other, trying to understand how three lives could be gone so suddenly.

The victims have been named locally as Fergus Ward, Lewis Knox and Jordan Cameron.

All are former pupils of Lochaber High School and understood to be in their mid-to-late teens.

The white Ford Fiesta they were travelling in left the A830 road between Mallaig and Arisaig around 11.15pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead on arrival.

Jordan Cameron who played with Fort William FC, died in the crash on Thursday. Image: Fort William FC

Flowers now line a grass verge in Fort William, alongside handwritten notes, banners and photographs of the boys.

One simple card bore just a single word: “Why?”

At Lochaber High School, as in Fort William town centre, grief hangs heavy.

Pupils returned on Monday to an atmosphere of quiet mourning.

Teachers led special assemblies and opened up quiet spaces throughout the building.

Local organisations, including Lochaber Hope and Archie’s Child Bereavement Service, were brought in to provide emotional support.

In a message to pupils and parents, head teacher Scott Steele said: “We are so deeply saddened by the sudden death of three of our former pupils — Jordan Cameron, Lewis Knox and Fergus Ward.

“No words can express our shock and grief, and my heart bleeds for their families and friends.

Fort William head teacher: ‘We need to support each other’

“As a school we will do our best to support our pupils and our families.

“It is at such a time – more than ever – we need to support one another.”

Young people were encouraged to lean on each other, speak openly with family members, and make use of all support available within the school and community.

The loss has left the whole area – and far beyond – reeling.

All three boys were passionate about sport.

Fergus and Lewis were regular players for Fort William Shinty Club, who held a minute’s silence before both of their matches on Saturday afternoon.

Two friends of the Fort William teenagers laid flowers for their frineds.
Two friends of the Fort William teenagers laid flowers. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Jordan played football for Fort William FC, and tributes from the club have poured in online.

A large banner now reads simply: “RIP Fergus, Lewis, Jordan.”

One young man visiting the roadside memorial on Monday said: “I don’t know if I’ll ever get over losing my best friend.

“Life will be unbearable without him.”

Another, holding back tears, added: “They were always the life of the party.

“The loudest laughs, the kindest hearts.”

A young woman, barely able to speak, told The Press And Journal: “Fergus, Lewis and Jordan had so much to live for.

“They were so much a part of everything that was going on.

Friends: ‘I can’t imagine life without them’

“I can’t imagine life without them.”

Another young man said he “didn’t know what he was going to do” without his friends.

The tributes are centred near the all-weather pitch by the sports centre, where tourists finishing the West Highland Way pass by, often pausing to read the cards and shake their heads in disbelief.

A couple from Germany stopped to ask what had happened.

After hearing the boys had died in a crash, the man said: “This must be the saddest day for this town.”

Florists Mcdonald Bros wrote on their Facebook page: “Our hearts are breaking and there’s nothing that can be said to take any form of pain away from all who are suffering and experiencing this life-shattering sadness.

Two friends of the Fort William teenagers laid flowers for their friends.
There is an air of sadness across Fort William, and far beyond. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“But please know our door is always open and we are always at the other end of the phone whenever you need someone to talk to, someone to cry to, someone to take that anger out on, or even to just be here with open arms for a hug when it’s needed.”

Highland-based politicians also expressed their sympathy.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three young people in a car crash near Arisaig.

“My thoughts are with their families, friends and the whole community at this heartbreaking time.”

Teenagers’ deaths are ‘devastating beyond words’

And Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, added: “It is devastating beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”

As police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash, they are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle or captured dashcam footage to come forward.

Inspector Donnie MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died as a result of this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 3941 of August 28, 2025.

Conversation