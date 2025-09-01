Fort William mourns ‘saddest day’ after death of three teenagers

Dozens of young people gathered in Fort William to lay tributes to three teenagers who were tragically killed in a car crash near Arisaig.

Friends, classmates and neighbours stood in silence, wept openly, or left messages beside a growing sea of flowers at the roadside.

Some wore shinty tops or football shirts.

Heartfelt tributes paid to Fergus, Lewis and Jordan after fatal crash

Others simply stood with arms around each other, trying to understand how three lives could be gone so suddenly.

The victims have been named locally as Fergus Ward, Lewis Knox and Jordan Cameron.

All are former pupils of Lochaber High School and understood to be in their mid-to-late teens.

The white Ford Fiesta they were travelling in left the A830 road between Mallaig and Arisaig around 11.15pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but the driver and two passengers were pronounced dead on arrival.

Flowers now line a grass verge in Fort William, alongside handwritten notes, banners and photographs of the boys.

One simple card bore just a single word: “Why?”

At Lochaber High School, as in Fort William town centre, grief hangs heavy.

Pupils returned on Monday to an atmosphere of quiet mourning.

Teachers led special assemblies and opened up quiet spaces throughout the building.

Local organisations, including Lochaber Hope and Archie’s Child Bereavement Service, were brought in to provide emotional support.

In a message to pupils and parents, head teacher Scott Steele said: “We are so deeply saddened by the sudden death of three of our former pupils — Jordan Cameron, Lewis Knox and Fergus Ward.

“No words can express our shock and grief, and my heart bleeds for their families and friends.

Fort William head teacher: ‘We need to support each other’

“As a school we will do our best to support our pupils and our families.

“It is at such a time – more than ever – we need to support one another.”

Young people were encouraged to lean on each other, speak openly with family members, and make use of all support available within the school and community.

The loss has left the whole area – and far beyond – reeling.

All three boys were passionate about sport.

Fergus and Lewis were regular players for Fort William Shinty Club, who held a minute’s silence before both of their matches on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan played football for Fort William FC, and tributes from the club have poured in online.

A large banner now reads simply: “RIP Fergus, Lewis, Jordan.”

One young man visiting the roadside memorial on Monday said: “I don’t know if I’ll ever get over losing my best friend.

“Life will be unbearable without him.”

Another, holding back tears, added: “They were always the life of the party.

“The loudest laughs, the kindest hearts.”

A young woman, barely able to speak, told The Press And Journal: “Fergus, Lewis and Jordan had so much to live for.

“They were so much a part of everything that was going on.

Friends: ‘I can’t imagine life without them’

“I can’t imagine life without them.”

Another young man said he “didn’t know what he was going to do” without his friends.

The tributes are centred near the all-weather pitch by the sports centre, where tourists finishing the West Highland Way pass by, often pausing to read the cards and shake their heads in disbelief.

A couple from Germany stopped to ask what had happened.

After hearing the boys had died in a crash, the man said: “This must be the saddest day for this town.”

Florists Mcdonald Bros wrote on their Facebook page: “Our hearts are breaking and there’s nothing that can be said to take any form of pain away from all who are suffering and experiencing this life-shattering sadness.

“But please know our door is always open and we are always at the other end of the phone whenever you need someone to talk to, someone to cry to, someone to take that anger out on, or even to just be here with open arms for a hug when it’s needed.”

Highland-based politicians also expressed their sympathy.

First Minister John Swinney said: “Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three young people in a car crash near Arisaig.

“My thoughts are with their families, friends and the whole community at this heartbreaking time.”

Teenagers’ deaths are ‘devastating beyond words’

And Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, added: “It is devastating beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.”

As police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash, they are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle or captured dashcam footage to come forward.

Inspector Donnie MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died as a result of this crash.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 3941 of August 28, 2025.

