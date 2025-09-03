From Saudi royalty to footballers: Pino Pizza serves up stars as they reveal secret to success

Pino Pizza have revealed the secret to making the perfect slice after winning a top prize at the Scottish Takeaway Awards.

The Moray pizzeria business has been no stranger to prizes – and the Pizza of the Year title was its sixth win.

Owner Hicham Cherif, 58, and his son, Samir, 23, said they are ecstatic at the latest success.

The Cherif family posted on social media immediately after the ceremony, saying: “This award means everything to us.

“From our hardworking team who put love into every pizza, to our amazing customers that support us slice by slice.

“Thank you for being part of our journey. This win is for you!”

Speaking to the Press and Journal, father and son were only too happy to discuss the secret to winning awards so consistently, memorable encounters in the parlour and controversial pizza opinions.

They also shared fond memories and milestones dating back to their opening day 28 years ago.

The secret to winning the ‘Pizza of the Year’ award

For Hicham, the heart of Scotland’s best pizza lies in his family.

With a mostly family-run business, supported by a few pizza-making veterans, the Cherif family believes their togetherness is what makes Pino’s special.

“Sometimes there are arguments, but we forget them in minutes,” he said.

“The main thing is family and loyal staff – and they feel like family too because they’ve been with us so long.”

Hicham’s journey began 28 years ago, on Clifton Road in Lossiemouth.

Since then, the team have moved to a larger site in the town on Queen Street and opened up a second branch in Elgin.

“Once we moved to Queen Street, we could do more for customers and offer more too, because it’s bigger,” he explained.

“Everything since then has changed for the better.”

Practice makes perfect at Pino Pizza’s

Hicham believes it took Pino’s 12 years to perfect its craft.

From the sauces to the flour, the family at Pino’s clearly prioritise quality in their pizzas.

“When we started on Clifton Road, customers were happy with our pizzas, but we always wanted better,” he said.

Hicham travelled across Scotland, to Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow, to do umpteen taste tests and see what worked best.

He added: “People of course never gave me their own recipes, so we kept working and working until we had our own proper recipes.

“That’s what makes our pizza stand out.

“We kept going until we perfected everything.”

From Footy Stars to a Saudi prince: Just a typical day at Pino’s

Samir and Hicham recalled many memorable customers and visits from their time running the restaurants.

For Samir one of those visitors picked up a Pino’s pizza just last week – former Dundee United and St Johnstone goalkeeper Allan Main.

Samir shared a laugh with the former goalie as Allan reminisced about his days as a professional footballer.

“He showed me photos of his goalkeeping days,” said Samir.

“Allan made over 350 appearances combined for Dundee United and St Johnstone.

“He got a testimonial against Manchester United too. There were some crazy stories.”

Hicham also recalled the time a Saudi prince visited the takeaway, driven by his very own chauffeur.

“He ordered everything, from chicken, to pizza, to kebabs, you name it,” he said.

“He paid and tipped very well – and he visited regularly for a year or two.

“It’ll be no surprise he was very popular with us!”

The big question: Pineapple on pizza?

Perhaps the most important question of all that we put to the Pino’s team during our time with them was a controversial one.

Does pineapple belong on pizza?

The answer might just surprise you – as apparently Moray loves it.

Hicham said: “Pineapple on pizza? It’s actually one of the most popular pizza toppings here.”