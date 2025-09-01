News Video: Fire at Lossiemouth quarry for third time in just over a week Firefighters were at the blaze at Sunbank Quarry, near Lossiemouth High School this evening. By Abbie Duncan September 1 2025, 7:18 pm September 1 2025, 7:18 pm Share Video: Fire at Lossiemouth quarry for third time in just over a week Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6841196/fire-reignites-at-lossiemouth-quarry-for-third-time/ Copy Link 0 comment Firefighters tackle a third gorse fire at a Lossiemouth quarry. Pictures by Jason Hedges A fire has broken out at Sunbank Quarry in Lossiemouth for the third time in just nine days. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were alerted to the latest blaze at the quarry, near Lossiemouth High School, at 3.01pm today. Two fire appliances were sent to tackle the grass and gorse fire at the site. This is the third fire at the Lossiemouth quarry. Pictures by Jason Hedges Crews extinguished the blaze, but were then called back at 4.37pm after the fire reignited. Fire fighters remained at the scene for several hours. Third fire at Lossiemouth quarry in nine days Today’s incidents follows two previous fires at the same quarry in little over a week. The first large blaze at the site took place on Friday August 22. A second fire then broke out on Tuesday August 26, which needed seven crews to control it. Police had confirmed that they are treating the two previous fires as “wilful” and that inquires are ongoing. Firefighters are tackling the blaze at the quarry. Pictures by Jason Hedges Read More Lossiemouth deliberate fires: Resident heard kids ‘screaming’ as they ran away from scene Lossiemouth quarry fire begin treated as wilful David Mackay: Worrying trend of ‘wilful’ fires in Lossiemouth puts us all at risk
