Video: Fire at Lossiemouth quarry for third time in just over a week

A fire has broken out at Sunbank Quarry in Lossiemouth for the third time in just nine days.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were alerted to the latest blaze at the quarry, near Lossiemouth High School, at 3.01pm today.

Two fire appliances were sent to tackle the grass and gorse fire at the site.

Crews extinguished the blaze, but were then called back at 4.37pm after the fire reignited.

Fire fighters remained at the scene for several hours.

Third fire at Lossiemouth quarry in nine days

Today’s incidents follows two previous fires at the same quarry in little over a week.

The first large blaze at the site took place on Friday August 22.

A second fire then broke out on Tuesday August 26, which needed seven crews to control it.

Police had confirmed that they are treating the two previous fires as “wilful” and that inquires are ongoing.

Read More