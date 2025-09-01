Video: Fire at Lossiemouth quarry for third time in just over a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Fire at Lossiemouth quarry for third time in just over a week

Firefighters were at the blaze at Sunbank Quarry, near Lossiemouth High School this evening.

By Abbie Duncan
Fire crews working to extinguish the fire at the quarry.
Firefighters tackle a third gorse fire at a Lossiemouth quarry. Pictures by Jason Hedges

A fire has broken out at Sunbank Quarry in Lossiemouth for the third time in just nine days.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were alerted to the latest blaze at the quarry, near Lossiemouth High School, at 3.01pm today.

Two fire appliances were sent to tackle the grass and gorse fire at the site.

Fire crews work to keep the blaze from reigniting again.
This is the third fire at the Lossiemouth quarry. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Crews extinguished the blaze, but were then called back at 4.37pm after the fire reignited.

Fire fighters remained at the scene for several hours.

Third fire at Lossiemouth quarry in nine days

Today’s incidents follows two previous fires at the same quarry in little over a week.

The first large blaze at the site took place on Friday August 22.

A second fire then broke out on Tuesday August 26, which needed seven crews to control it.

Police had confirmed that they are treating the two previous fires as “wilful” and that inquires are ongoing.

Smoke hangs over water at the quarry. Firefighters can be seen on the hillside to the left.
Firefighters are tackling the blaze at the quarry. Pictures by Jason Hedges

