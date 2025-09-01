Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of boy at Loch Ness campsite

Police have arrested a man in connection with the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in a tent near Loch Ness.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault, which took place at a Drumnadrochit campsite in July.

Officers received a report that the child had been approached within his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite, between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

The child was a tourist on holiday with his family and was sleeping in a tent alone when he said to have been approached by a stranger.

His parents were sleeping in the tent next to his.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information.”

Police say inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.