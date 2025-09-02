Ardlogie House Fyvie Turriff

A historic country house featuring a gym, cinema room and a former scout hall has been listed for sale in Aberdeenshire.

Ardlogie House in Fyvie, a charming grade listed home, has been placed on the market for just the third time in two centuries.

Originally built around 1830, the home blends period character with with the warmth of a family home.

The property sits on one acre of land, with multiple rooms and outbuildings, surrounded by beautiful country gardens.

The home is recognised as a listed building for its historical and architectural significance to the local area.

Ardlogie House was the birthplace of Dr Cosmo Gordon Lang, born there in 1864.

Dr Lang, the Baron of Lambeth, would go on to serve as Archbishop of Canterbury from 1928 to 1924.

The sale marks the rare opportunity to own a home steeped in hundreds of years of history.

Inside Ardlogie House

The house is spread over four floors and has recently been refurbished throughout.

The ground floor includes a bright entrance hallway, sitting room with a stove, and a large family/dining room connected by a wide arch.

A fully fitted kitchen including modern appliances

A boot room provides extra storage and has both indoor and outdoor access.

There is also a home office and a ground floor WC

The basement level includes a stone-walled cinema and games room with an open fire and exposed beams.

It leads into a home gym.

There is also a laundry room, two wine cellars a WC and two large storage rooms used as a workshop and woodstore.

Upstairs

The first floor has four bedrooms.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a roll top bath, twin sinks and a large shower.

Three other bedrooms are served by a separate bathroom with a bath and walk-in shower

the second floor has two more bedrooms, one of them includes a dressing room.

Outside

A gated driveway loops through the grounds, which includes lawns, trees, old stone walls and a 201 year old sundial

A summerhouse with power and raised timber deck sits in the back garden

A former timber stable block has redevelopment options

An internal stone wall seperates the main garden from two main outbuildings.

A former coach house and a former scout hall

The coach house is divided into four sections, three of which have traditional sliding doors.

The scout hall has been extended and includes a kitchen, WC and two upstairs rooms with electricity.

It could be used as a studio or office

The property also includes a double garage with power, lighting and an electric door.