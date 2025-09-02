Ardlogie House Fyvie Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ardlogie House Fyvie Turriff

By Abbie Duncan
Ardlogie house

A historic country house featuring a gym, cinema room and a former scout hall has been listed for sale in Aberdeenshire.

Ardlogie House in Fyvie, a charming grade listed home, has been placed on the market for just the third time in two centuries.

Originally built around 1830, the home blends period character with with the warmth of a family home.

The property sits on one acre of land, with multiple rooms and outbuildings, surrounded by beautiful country gardens.

The home is recognised as a listed building for its historical and architectural significance to the local area.

Ardlogie House was the birthplace of Dr Cosmo Gordon Lang, born there in 1864.

Dr Lang, the Baron of Lambeth, would go on to serve as Archbishop of Canterbury from 1928 to 1924.

The sale marks the rare opportunity to own a home steeped in hundreds of years of history.

Inside Ardlogie House

The house is spread over four floors and has recently been refurbished throughout.

The ground floor includes a bright entrance hallway, sitting room with a stove, and a large family/dining room connected by a wide arch.

A fully fitted kitchen including modern appliances

A boot room provides extra storage and has both indoor and outdoor access.

There is also a home office and a ground floor WC

The basement level includes a stone-walled cinema and games room with an open fire and exposed beams.

It leads into a home gym.

There is also a laundry room, two wine cellars a WC and two large storage rooms used as a workshop and woodstore.

Upstairs

The first floor has four bedrooms.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a roll top bath, twin sinks and a large shower.

Three other bedrooms are served by a separate bathroom with a bath and walk-in shower

the second floor has two more bedrooms, one of them includes a dressing room.

Outside

A gated driveway loops through the grounds, which includes lawns, trees, old stone walls and a 201 year old sundial

A summerhouse with power and raised timber deck sits in the back garden

A former timber stable block has redevelopment options

An internal stone wall seperates the main garden from two main outbuildings.

A former coach house and a former scout hall

The coach house is divided into four sections, three of which have traditional sliding doors.

The scout hall has been extended and includes a kitchen, WC and two upstairs rooms with electricity.

It could be used as a studio or office

The property also includes a double garage with power, lighting and an electric door.

 