Investigation after object thrown at moving vehicle on A830

An investigation is under way after an object was thrown at a moving vehicle on the A830 near Fort William.
The incident happened at around 3pm on Thursday August 21, on the A830, near the junction for Lochaber High School.
A Ford Transit flatbed van was struck, causing damage to its windscreen.
No injuries were reported.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Object thrown from A830 near Fort William
A spokesperson said: “Officers in the Fort William area are appealing for information following a report that a male threw an object at a moving vehicle.
“This happened around 3pm on Thursday August 21 on the A830, near the junction to Lochaber High School.
“A Ford Transit flatbed-style van had its windscreen damaged as a result.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference PS-20250821-2765.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox
Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.
Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1277969959518434/
Conversation