Investigation after object thrown at moving vehicle on A830

An investigation is under way after an object was thrown at a moving vehicle on the A830 near Fort William.

The incident happened at around 3pm on Thursday August 21, on the A830, near the junction for Lochaber High School.

A Ford Transit flatbed van was struck, causing damage to its windscreen.

No injuries were reported.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Object thrown from A830 near Fort William

A spokesperson said: “Officers in the Fort William area are appealing for information following a report that a male threw an object at a moving vehicle.

“This happened around 3pm on Thursday August 21 on the A830, near the junction to Lochaber High School.

“A Ford Transit flatbed-style van had its windscreen damaged as a result.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference PS-20250821-2765.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

