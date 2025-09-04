Inverurie nursery manager struck off after £7,300 fraud conviction

A thieving manager has been struck off after defrauding parents of children at an Inverurie nursery out of more than £7,300.

Amanda Montgomery duped parents into sending money through bank transfers in the belief the cash was supporting the work of Stepping Stones.

In fact the payments were going directly into Ms Montgomery’s own bank accounts.

The owner of the nursery has told the Press and Journal of her shock at discovering someone she considered a friend and loyal employee could “do this to her and her business”.

Ms Montgomery faced investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after she was found to have defrauded people out of money.

According to a newly released report Ms Montgomery worked as a manager at Stepping Stones nursery in Inverurie between December 12, 2022, and November 30, 2023.

During that time she is said to have:

Pretended to parents of nursery children that bank details belonged to the nursery when in fact they belonged to her.

Encouraged parents to transfer money totalling £7323.16, thus obtaining the money via fraud.

After the offences came to light, the case was brought before Aberdeen Sheriff Court and Ms Montgomery was found guilty of fraud on February 7 this year.

The report states: “The conviction relates to financial abuse of your employer and the

parents of the children who attended the nursery.

“There has been a significant level of dishonesty and manipulation over an extended

period of time, which has resulted in financial harm to the nursery.”

The SSSC panel found that Ms Montgomery had “abused her position of trust” and showed “disregard for the law”.

The “premeditation” involved and the pattern of behaviour concerned the SSSC panel.

It did find that Ms Montgomery demonstrated insight and regret in comments made to her employer.

Stepping Stones director ‘shocked’ by actions of loyal employee

Due to the seriousness of Ms Montgomery’s behaviour, she has been struck from the SSSC register.

In a statement to The Press and Journal, Stepping Stones managing director Eileen Strachan said she was shocked by “the actions of a long serving employee whom I trusted wholeheartedly and classed as a friend”.

She described Ms Montgomery’s actions as “audacious”, saying she had “deceived” parents and carers to obtain “childcare fees” and “children’s fundraising monies”, with the money then “paid into her personal bank accounts”.

The nursery alerted the police, after which Ms Montgomery was charged with embezzlement, fraud and theft.

Ms Strachan added: “I am still in shock that someone could go to the extremes that she did.

“I thought that after 13 years, Amanda was a loyal, devoted employee, yet she could do this to myself and my business.”

She confirmed that despite the deception, Ms Montgomery’s action did not adversely impact childcare at the nursery.