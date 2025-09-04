Inverurie nursery manager struck off after £7,300 fraud conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie nursery manager struck off after £7,300 fraud conviction

The owner of Stepping Stones nursery told the Press and Journal she is "still in shock" over Amanda Montgomery's "calculated" actions.

By Ross Hempseed
Amanda Montgomery. Image: Facebook.
A thieving manager has been struck off after defrauding parents of children at an Inverurie nursery out of more than £7,300.

Amanda Montgomery duped parents into sending money through bank transfers in the belief the cash was supporting the work of Stepping Stones.

In fact the payments were going directly into Ms Montgomery’s own bank accounts.

The owner of the nursery has told the Press and Journal of her shock at discovering someone she considered a friend and loyal employee could “do this to her and her business”.

Ms Montgomery faced investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) after she was found to have defrauded people out of money.

According to a newly released report Ms Montgomery worked as a manager at Stepping Stones nursery in Inverurie between December 12, 2022, and November 30, 2023.

During that time she is said to have:

  • Pretended to parents of nursery children that bank details belonged to the nursery when in fact they belonged to her.
  • Encouraged parents to transfer money totalling £7323.16, thus obtaining the money via fraud.

After the offences came to light, the case was brought before Aberdeen Sheriff Court and Ms Montgomery was found guilty of fraud on February 7 this year.

The report states: “The conviction relates to financial abuse of your employer and the
parents of the children who attended the nursery.

“There has been a significant level of dishonesty and manipulation over an extended
period of time, which has resulted in financial harm to the nursery.”

The SSSC panel found that Ms Montgomery had “abused her position of trust” and showed “disregard for the law”.

The “premeditation” involved and the pattern of behaviour concerned the SSSC panel.

It did find that Ms Montgomery demonstrated insight and regret in comments made to her employer.

Stepping Stones director ‘shocked’ by actions of loyal employee

Due to the seriousness of Ms Montgomery’s behaviour, she has been struck from the SSSC register.

In a statement to The Press and Journal, Stepping Stones managing director Eileen Strachan said she was shocked by “the actions of a long serving employee whom I trusted wholeheartedly and classed as a friend”.

She described Ms Montgomery’s actions as “audacious”, saying she had “deceived” parents and carers to obtain “childcare fees” and “children’s fundraising monies”, with the money then “paid into her personal bank accounts”.

The nursery alerted the police, after which Ms Montgomery was charged with embezzlement, fraud and theft.

Ms Strachan added: “I am still in shock that someone could go to the extremes that she did.

“I thought that after 13 years, Amanda was a loyal, devoted employee, yet she could do this to myself and my business.”

She confirmed that despite the deception, Ms Montgomery’s action did not adversely impact childcare at the nursery.