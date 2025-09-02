Family’s heartfelt tribute to Inverness IT boss Darren Rutherford, 45

The family of 45-year-old Inverness IT expert Darren Rutherford have paid tribute to the fun-loving former Alness Academy student who died suddenly last month.

The ex-BT worker, who was based in Alness for many years, was known for his love of family and his generous nature.

“We just can’t believe he’s gone,” his dad, Mike Rutherford, said. “He was only 45. It’s such a shock.”

Top secret job offer for IT whizz Darren

Darren was born on February 29 1980, 13 months after his sister Louise, completing the family of Muriel and Mike Rutherford from Alness.

Raised in Shillinghill, Darren attended Bridgend Primary School and then moved on to Alness Academy.

A bright boy with an aptitude for computing and IT, he left school at 15 to further his studies at college in Inverness.

On completion of his course, Darren was highly sought-after.

“At 17, the Ministry of Defence invited him down to Essex, hoping to utilise his computer skills but he was much happier at home, so accepted a job at BT instead,” Mike explained. “The whole process was kept a bit of a secret.

“But after some years, he was enticed south of the border, when he accepted a transfer within BT to Manchester.”

A new start in Inverness for Alness-boy Darren

Mike, Muriel and Louise loved to visit Darren during his time in England, but would have him home soon enough.

His stint in Manchester ended after a year. He returned to the Highlands in 2005 and to his own home on Stephen’s Brae, Inverness.

From British Telecom, he moved on to Scotnet on Castle Street, Inverness. He remained in that role, as a computer analyst, for the next 16 years – punctuated only by a six-month hiatus in Brazil, where Darren discovered he had an aptitude for Portuguese.

Six years ago, Darren took the plunge, venturing out on his own, starting Darren Rutherford IT Services.

“It didn’t take him too long to establish a reputation in the industry. His skills and knowledge were second to none,” added Mike.

Generous Darren loved to treat family to trips away

Darren liked to work hard, play hard and love hard.

His family were central to his life, as was his beloved dog Bella, adopted six years ago.

“Darren was really generous. He took mum to see the Vatican – both staying in a five-star hotel. Only the best for his beloved mum,” joked Louise.

“Dad and I weren’t as fancy – so he took us to the darts in Minehead!”

When Darren’s sense of humour and generosity combined, it often had hilarious consequences.

“I mentioned once that I liked noodles and the next thing, hundreds of packets arrived on my doorstep. I was eating them for about a year, much to Darren’s amusement,” Louise said.

During a trip to Benidorm with his dad, fun-loving Darren persuaded Mike to get into the spirit of the town’s Pride parade, convincing his father to dye his moustache “every colour of the rainbow.”

“Darren loved supporting LGBTQ events and Pride parades. It was a cause close to his heart, and it was fabulous to do that with him,” added Mike.

‘I found him, with Bella curled up next to him,’ said dad Mike

In recent years, Darren began to experience health issues.

“He was always telling us he had stomach pain,” said Louise, “but nothing showed up on colonoscopies or endoscopies.

“He just seemed to muddle through with a combination of tablets – one that made him sick and another to help with the sickness.

“On Sunday August 10 I was messaging him as usual, and he said he wasn’t feeling great. He mentioned a sore tummy and a sore shoulder, but he told me he’d ring me tomorrow.”

When a WhatsApp message from Louise to Darren was delivered but remained unopened, she began to panic.

“My dad went up there on the 11th and found my brother. He had passed away. We think it happened not long after he messaged me the day before.”

“There he was, with Bella curled up beside him,” Mike added.

“It’s still hard to believe.

“He was just 45 years old, it’s still such a shock.”

‘It’s a comfort to us that he’s back with his mum’

A celebration of Darren’s life took place on Friday August 29 at Inverness Crematorium.

His favourite songs, YMCA and It’s Raining Men, were included, and Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper’s song, Always Remember Us, played over a slideshow of Louise and Mike’s favourite images of Darren.

“We still don’t know the cause of his death. For now we are just focusing on remembering all the good times, and we are taking comfort from the thought he’s with his mum,” Mike said.

“I’m not used to not having him here,” Louise added. “He was a great brother. Full of fun and happy memories. I’m just so sad to have lost him with the best years of his life ahead of him.”

So far, than £500 has been raised in Darren’s memory, to be split between Mikey’s Line and Mental Health Scotland. Donations are still being accepted.