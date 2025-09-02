Family’s heartfelt tribute to Inverness IT boss Darren Rutherford, 45

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s heartfelt tribute to Inverness IT boss Darren Rutherford, 45

The former Alness Academy pupil died suddenly at home last month.

Darren Rutherford and dad Mike Rutherford, from Alness.
By Lindsay Bruce

The family of 45-year-old Inverness IT expert Darren Rutherford have paid tribute to the fun-loving former Alness Academy student who died suddenly last month.

The ex-BT worker, who was based in Alness for many years, was known for his love of family and his generous nature.

“We just can’t believe he’s gone,” his dad, Mike Rutherford, said. “He was only 45. It’s such a shock.”

Top secret job offer for IT whizz Darren

Darren was born on February 29 1980, 13 months after his sister Louise, completing the family of Muriel and Mike Rutherford from Alness.

Raised in Shillinghill, Darren attended Bridgend Primary School and then moved on to Alness Academy.

A bright boy with an aptitude for computing and IT, he left school at 15 to further his studies at college in Inverness.

Darren and Louise as young adults, at home in Alness.

On completion of his course, Darren was highly sought-after.

“At 17, the Ministry of Defence invited him down to Essex, hoping to utilise his computer skills but he was much happier at home, so accepted a job at BT instead,” Mike explained. “The whole process was kept a bit of a secret.

“But after some years, he was enticed south of the border, when he accepted a transfer within BT to Manchester.”

A new start in Inverness for Alness-boy Darren

Mike, Muriel and Louise loved to visit Darren during his time in England, but would have him home soon enough.

His stint in Manchester ended after a year. He returned to the Highlands in 2005 and to his own home on Stephen’s Brae, Inverness.

Darren Rutherford with his parents Mike and Muriel.

From British Telecom, he moved on to Scotnet on Castle Street, Inverness. He remained in that role, as a computer analyst, for the next 16 years – punctuated only by a six-month hiatus in Brazil, where Darren discovered he had an aptitude for Portuguese.

Six years ago, Darren took the plunge, venturing out on his own, starting Darren Rutherford IT Services.

“It didn’t take him too long to establish a reputation in the industry. His skills and knowledge were second to none,” added Mike.

Generous Darren loved to treat family to trips away

Darren liked to work hard, play hard and love hard.

His family were central to his life, as was his beloved dog Bella, adopted six years ago.

“Darren was really generous. He took mum to see the Vatican – both staying in a five-star hotel. Only the best for his beloved mum,” joked Louise.

“Dad and I weren’t as fancy – so he took us to the darts in Minehead!”

When Darren’s sense of humour and generosity combined, it often had hilarious consequences.

Darren, right, with his father Mike, during their holiday to Benidorm.

“I mentioned once that I liked noodles and the next thing,  hundreds of packets arrived on my doorstep. I was eating them for about a year, much to Darren’s amusement,” Louise said.

During a trip to Benidorm with his dad, fun-loving Darren persuaded Mike to get into the spirit of the town’s Pride parade, convincing his father to dye his moustache “every colour of the rainbow.”

“Darren loved supporting LGBTQ events and Pride parades. It was a cause close to his heart, and it was fabulous to do that with him,” added Mike.

‘I found him, with Bella curled up next to him,’ said dad Mike

In recent years, Darren began to experience health issues.

“He was always telling us he had stomach pain,” said Louise, “but nothing showed up on colonoscopies or endoscopies.

“He just seemed to muddle through with a combination of tablets – one that made him sick and another to help with the sickness.

“On Sunday August 10 I was messaging him as usual, and he said he wasn’t feeling great. He mentioned a sore tummy and a sore shoulder, but he told me he’d ring me tomorrow.”

Darren with his beloved adopted dog Bella.

When a WhatsApp message from Louise to Darren was delivered but remained unopened, she began to panic.

“My dad went up there on the 11th and found my brother. He had passed away. We think it happened not long after he messaged me the day before.”

“There he was, with Bella curled up beside him,” Mike added.

“It’s still hard to believe.

“He was just 45 years old, it’s still such a shock.”

‘It’s a comfort to us that he’s back with his mum’

A celebration of Darren’s life took place on Friday August 29 at Inverness Crematorium.

His favourite songs, YMCA and It’s Raining Men, were included, and Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper’s song, Always Remember Us, played over a slideshow of Louise and Mike’s favourite images of Darren.

“We still don’t know the cause of his death. For now we are just focusing on remembering all the good times, and we are taking comfort from the thought he’s with his mum,” Mike said.

The Rutherford family from Alness, all together. Muriel, Mike, Darren and Louise.

“I’m not used to not having him here,” Louise added. “He was a great brother. Full of fun and happy memories. I’m just so sad to have lost him with the best years of his life ahead of him.”

So far, than £500 has been raised in Darren’s memory, to be split between Mikey’s Line and Mental Health Scotland. Donations are still being accepted. 

Conversation