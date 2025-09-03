Gallery: Memories of Ellon Community Centre over the years, from 1986 to 2003

Many folk who grew up in Ellon will have memories of the community centre, whether they were playgroup tots or doing karate chops.

Ellon was very well serviced when it came to community spaces throughout the years as there was also the Ythan Centre and, later, the Castlepark Community Centre.

A growing community, the town was crying out for playgroups in the 1970s as more families moved into the area.

The importance of community centres in helping people forge networks cannot be underestimated.

In 1972, a group of Ellon mums took matters into their own hands and set up a new pre-school group to bring youngsters together.

One of the organisers, Frances Crawford, made a good case for the group as the town only had one small playgroup until that point.

The group ran five mornings a week at Ellon Community Centre, and children enjoyed activities from art and crafts, to free play and visits from the police and fire brigade.

Genuinely something for all ages and interests, there were clubs for kids, keep-fit and groups for the older generation.

Perhaps these archive photos of community centres in Ellon will bring back happy memories?

Gallery: Ellon Community Centre over the years

