Gallery: Memories of Ellon Community Centre over the years, from 1986 to 2003

If you grew up in Ellon, the chances are you enjoyed taking part in groups or activities at Ellon Community Centre. Whether that was trying out stained glass, keep-fit classes or making friends while your children attended playgroup, there was something for everyone. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Children at a painting table, with helpers.
1978: Children at the Ythan Community Centre, Ellon, playgroup left their paintings for a while to pose for a souvenir picture with helpers and supervisor Marie Rowley, centre back, in September 1978. Image: DC Thomson

Many folk who grew up in Ellon will have memories of the community centre, whether they were playgroup tots or doing karate chops.

Ellon was very well serviced when it came to community spaces throughout the years as there was also the Ythan Centre and, later, the Castlepark Community Centre.

A growing community, the town was crying out for playgroups in the 1970s as more families moved into the area.

The importance of community centres in helping people forge networks cannot be underestimated.

A group of women with young children and toys.
1986: It was all quiet at Ellon Community Centre’s Wednesday Creche Group under the supervision of Jane Lawson (seated centre, back). Image: DC Thomson

In 1972, a group of Ellon mums took matters into their own hands and set up a new pre-school group to bring youngsters together.

One of the organisers, Frances Crawford, made a good case for the group as the town only had one small playgroup until that point.

The group ran five mornings a week at Ellon Community Centre, and children enjoyed activities from art and crafts, to free play and visits from the police and fire brigade.

Genuinely something for all ages and interests, there were clubs for kids, keep-fit and groups for the older generation.

Perhaps these archive photos of community centres in Ellon will bring back happy memories?

Gallery: Ellon Community Centre over the years

A group in karate gear, with two children in the foreground in combat.
1986: Tulsa Davidson, left, defends a round house kick from Adam Sutcliffe during a meeting of the Ellon branch of the Aberdeen Freestyle Karate Club. They met each Monday and Wednesday in Ellon Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson
A group of people, with two men shaking hands in front of a plaque.
1991: Barratt Scotland managing director Mike Donnachie, centre right, shakes hands with Councillor Brinsley Sheridan as he officially hands over the £130,000 community centre and outdoor recreational facilities at the Castle Park estate, Ellon. On the left of the two men is Amanda Farquhar, Castle Park Community Group vice-chairman, who was presented with the keys of the new building. Image: DC Thomson
Two children demonstrate karate skills in front of a class of young people.
1987: Karate – Ian McTavish (11), and Nicola Sutcliffe (10), both from Ellon demonstrate their karate skills to their fellow members of the Aberdeen Freestyle (Ellon) Karate Club. The class, which was taught by Mark Howes (left), took place in Ellon Community Centre every Monday night. Image: DC Thomson
A young woman with a telephone receiver to her ear, surrounded by other young people.
1991: Sarah Taylor (16), senior youth club representative and committee member for Castle Park Community House, tries out the centre’s new phone. A generous Ellon couple donated money for a phone link for the town’s community house. Bill and Sheena McBain, who owned Ellon Freezer Foods, read about the volunteers who were prevented from forming a teenage group by not having a phone for emergencies. The big-hearted pair donated £250 towards the payphone for Castlepark Community House. Image: DC Thomson
A man doing press-ups while balanced with his hands on a ball.
1988: Instructor Tony McCombie demonstrates a tough way to do press-ups. Image: DC Thomson
A man using wall weights during a circuit training session.
1988: Alan Bruce works hard with the wall weights during his half-hour circuit training sessions. Image: DC Thomson
A group of small children sit around craft tables, surrounded by parents/carers.
1984: Little fingers were busy at the Parents and Toddlers Group making a winter collage for their playroom wall in Ellon Community Centre. The group met every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon. Image: DC Thomson
A group of women, with a child holding the handles of a wheelchair with a woman in it in the foreground.
1985: Eight-year-old Jamie Stranraer-Mull was ready to give a helping hand when Ellon Community Centre’s keep-fit class for the elderly set off on an outing to Aden Country Park, Mintlaw. Jamie’s mother, Glynis (right), was bus driver for the day and also lending assistance was Jim Furness (back), husband of the group’s teacher Helen, who was meeting the group at the park. Image: DC Thomson
A group of young adults, some in wheelchairs.
1986: Hapi club members at their weekly meeting in Ellon Community Centre. They were trying to raise money for a holiday. Hapi stood for ‘Handicapped and Ablebodied Persons Integration’. The club met on Tuesday nights. Image: DC Thomson
Five smiling children in Sports Development Trust T-shirts.
1989: These youngsters at Ellon Community Centre show off their T-shirts supporting the Sports Development Trust, they were 10-year-olds (back, from left) Michael Taylor, Amanda Armstrong, Samantha Robson, and front, Gordon Brown and Frazer Morgan (aged 5). Image: DC Thomson
A group of young children at a craft table with helpers.
A group of women round a microwave.
1988: There were fine smells at Ellon Community Centre from the microwave cookery course run by Elaine Adamson, kneeling, whose class, from left, Aileen Lyon, Kathleen Elphinstone, Fiona Gault, Della Blanch and Mary Armstrong, met in November 1988. Image: DC Thomson
A group of young people with Mark Mitchell and Jenni Cable in the foreground.
2003: Ellon Youth Action group had plans to build a ‘natter garden’ by Ellon Community Centre. At the front is chairman Mark Mitchell and vice-chair Jenni Cable. Image: DC Thomson

