Fort William Gaelic teacher wins grand prize on ITV gameshow The Chase

Ally successfully defeated Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis on last night's episode.

By Regan Parsons
Ally from Fort William is a Gaelic primary school teacher appearing on the Chase
Ally, a Gaelic primary school teacher from Fort William, appearing on The Chase. Image: ITV

Ally, a Gaelic primary school teacher from Fort William, appeared on the ITV gameshow The Chase.

He split the £14,000 grand prize with two of his teammates on the latest show on September 1.

The 25-year-old faced Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis in an intense one-on-one first round match-up.

The teacher hoped to face Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty because he admired her sense of humour and admitted to being a little envious of her hairstyle.

Ally told host Bradley Walsh that he plans to spend his winnings on renovating his new home.

Ally on the show.
The 25-year-old explained to Bradley Walsh that he’d spend his winnings on his new home. Image: ITV

In the cash builder round, the Gaelic teacher went first and got five questions right, adding £5,000 to the prize pot.

Host Bradley Walsh was impressed, describing it as a great start for the team.

Ally v Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis

Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis followed and greeted Ally in Gaelic, which left the host and viewers puzzled.

Host Bradley Walsh confused by the Gaelic language.
Host Bradley Walsh was confused by the Gaelic language. Image: ITV

Ally had the option to stick with £5,000 or take the lower offer of £1,000, which would move him one step closer to home.

The chaser also tried to tempt the Highlander with £30,000, which would have moved him one step closer on his tail.

However, after consulting his teammates, Ally decided to stick with the £5,000 cash pot he had earned.

It was a strong start for the teacher, as he answered his first question correctly while the chaser got it wrong.

Darragh facing the first question.
The first question. Image: ITV

This brought him four steps closer to home, giving him the safety net of being able to get three wrong.

After answering the next question correctly, bringing him three steps closer to home, Ally then got three questions wrong, allowing the Menace to close in on him.

Scoreboard showing Ally was one away from being eliminated.
Ally was this close to getting eliminated. Image: ITV

However, Ally stayed composed and successfully advanced to the final chase with £5,000 in the bank.

Final Chase for Fort William man

The final chase saw Ally, Ro and Jan compete for the £14,000 prize pot.

The Scotsman contributed five correct answers, leaving 19 questions in total for the Menace to beat.

As the contestants watched nervously, they managed to push the chaser back twice.

The clock stopped with the Menace on 17 correct answers, leaving the trio ecstatic by outrunning the chaser.

The chaser got 17 questions correct out of the required 19
The chaser got 17 questions correct out of the required 19. Image: ITV
The trio celebrating their win.
The trio ecstatic with their win. Image: ITV

With the £14,000 prize split three ways, Ally walked away with over £4,600, enough to buy “a new sofa” he joked.

Would you have got Ally’s questions right and beat the Chaser?

Let us know in the comments below.

  • Which island is just over 834,000 square miles in area?

Ally’s answer: Greenland
Chaser’s answer: Great Britain

Correct answer: Greenland 

  • The title of Weird Al Yankovic’s 1988 record ‘Even Worse’ spoofs an album by which music star?

Ally’s answer: Michael Jackson
Chaser’s answer: Michael Jackson

Correct answer: Michael Jackson 

  • What term refers to a method of converting pig iron into wrought iron?

Ally’s answer: Ponding progression
Chaser’s answer: Puddling process

Correct answer: Puddling process

  • The word ‘smaragdine’ relates to what type of gemstone? 

Ally’s answer: Sapphire
Chaser’s answer: Emerald

Correct answer: Emerald

  • Which of these jockeys has never won the Grand National?

Ally’s answer: Bob Champion
Chaser’s answer: Frankie Dettori

Correct answer: Frankie Dettori

  • Russell’s Paradox is an idea in what academic subject?

Ally’s answer: Mathematics
Chaser’s answer: Mathematics

Correct answer: Mathematics

  • The Native American leaders Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull were born in what modern-day US state?

Ally’s answer: South Dakota
Chaser’s answer: South Dakota

Correct answer: South Dakota

  • The term ‘polyped’ literally refers to a creature that has many what?

Ally’s answer: Feet
Chaser’s answer: not given as Ally had won the round

Correct answer: Feet 

