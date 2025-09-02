Fort William Gaelic teacher wins grand prize on ITV gameshow The Chase

Ally, a Gaelic primary school teacher from Fort William, appeared on the ITV gameshow The Chase.

He split the £14,000 grand prize with two of his teammates on the latest show on September 1.

The 25-year-old faced Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis in an intense one-on-one first round match-up.

The teacher hoped to face Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty because he admired her sense of humour and admitted to being a little envious of her hairstyle.

Ally told host Bradley Walsh that he plans to spend his winnings on renovating his new home.

In the cash builder round, the Gaelic teacher went first and got five questions right, adding £5,000 to the prize pot.

Host Bradley Walsh was impressed, describing it as a great start for the team.

Ally v Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis

Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis followed and greeted Ally in Gaelic, which left the host and viewers puzzled.

Ally had the option to stick with £5,000 or take the lower offer of £1,000, which would move him one step closer to home.

The chaser also tried to tempt the Highlander with £30,000, which would have moved him one step closer on his tail.

However, after consulting his teammates, Ally decided to stick with the £5,000 cash pot he had earned.

It was a strong start for the teacher, as he answered his first question correctly while the chaser got it wrong.

This brought him four steps closer to home, giving him the safety net of being able to get three wrong.

After answering the next question correctly, bringing him three steps closer to home, Ally then got three questions wrong, allowing the Menace to close in on him.

However, Ally stayed composed and successfully advanced to the final chase with £5,000 in the bank.

Final Chase for Fort William man

The final chase saw Ally, Ro and Jan compete for the £14,000 prize pot.

The Scotsman contributed five correct answers, leaving 19 questions in total for the Menace to beat.

As the contestants watched nervously, they managed to push the chaser back twice.

The clock stopped with the Menace on 17 correct answers, leaving the trio ecstatic by outrunning the chaser.

With the £14,000 prize split three ways, Ally walked away with over £4,600, enough to buy “a new sofa” he joked.

Would you have got Ally’s questions right and beat the Chaser?

Let us know in the comments below.

Which island is just over 834,000 square miles in area?

Ally’s answer: Greenland

Chaser’s answer: Great Britain

Correct answer: Greenland

The title of Weird Al Yankovic’s 1988 record ‘Even Worse’ spoofs an album by which music star?

Ally’s answer: Michael Jackson

Chaser’s answer: Michael Jackson

Correct answer: Michael Jackson

What term refers to a method of converting pig iron into wrought iron?

Ally’s answer: Ponding progression

Chaser’s answer: Puddling process

Correct answer: Puddling process

The word ‘smaragdine’ relates to what type of gemstone?

Ally’s answer: Sapphire

Chaser’s answer: Emerald

Correct answer: Emerald

Which of these jockeys has never won the Grand National?

Ally’s answer: Bob Champion

Chaser’s answer: Frankie Dettori

Correct answer: Frankie Dettori

Russell’s Paradox is an idea in what academic subject?

Ally’s answer: Mathematics

Chaser’s answer: Mathematics

Correct answer: Mathematics

The Native American leaders Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull were born in what modern-day US state?

Ally’s answer: South Dakota

Chaser’s answer: South Dakota

Correct answer: South Dakota

The term ‘polyped’ literally refers to a creature that has many what?

Ally’s answer: Feet

Chaser’s answer: not given as Ally had won the round

Correct answer: Feet