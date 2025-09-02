Gallery: Dazzling display of the Northern Lights leaves skygazers wowed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Dazzling display of the Northern Lights leaves skygazers wowed

Residents across the north and north-east captured jaw-dropping images of the Aurora last night and into the early morning.

By Regan Parsons
The sky above was transformed by the dazzling lights show. Image: Peter Wilkinson
The sky above was transformed by the dazzling lights show. Image: Peter Wilkinson

Residents across the north and north-east were treated to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights last night.

Brilliant streaks of green, pink, and purple lit up the skies as the Aurora returned Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Many night-owls stepped outside to catch a glimpse of the magical light show, making for a truly unforgettable night.

The skies lit up with beautiful shades, visible from Loch Lomond all the way to the Orkney Islands and beyond.

We’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures of the skies.

Northern Lights captured at Dornoch caravan park. Image: Jackie Morrison
The views at Brora were stunning. Image: Michael mcBean
The locals in Aberdeenshire enjoyed this view at 12:15am Tuesday morning. Image: Kim Roy
Elgin residents enjoyed the Northern Lights light up late last night. Image: Amanda Poulton
The immaculate view of the Northern Lights 130 miles east of Aberdeen. Image: Michael Mcdonald
The views from Fraserburgh. Image: Iain Sutherland

Which picture is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation