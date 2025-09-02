News Gallery: Dazzling display of the Northern Lights leaves skygazers wowed Residents across the north and north-east captured jaw-dropping images of the Aurora last night and into the early morning. By Regan Parsons September 2 2025, 4:16 pm September 2 2025, 4:16 pm Share Gallery: Dazzling display of the Northern Lights leaves skygazers wowed Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6841882/gallery-northern-lights-north-north-east-dazzle/ Copy Link 0 comment The sky above was transformed by the dazzling lights show. Image: Peter Wilkinson Residents across the north and north-east were treated to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights last night. Brilliant streaks of green, pink, and purple lit up the skies as the Aurora returned Monday night into Tuesday morning. Many night-owls stepped outside to catch a glimpse of the magical light show, making for a truly unforgettable night. The skies lit up with beautiful shades, visible from Loch Lomond all the way to the Orkney Islands and beyond. We’ve put together a gallery of some of the best pictures of the skies. Northern Lights captured at Dornoch caravan park. Image: Jackie Morrison The views at Brora were stunning. Image: Michael mcBean The locals in Aberdeenshire enjoyed this view at 12:15am Tuesday morning. Image: Kim Roy Elgin residents enjoyed the Northern Lights light up late last night. Image: Amanda Poulton The immaculate view of the Northern Lights 130 miles east of Aberdeen. Image: Michael Mcdonald The views from Fraserburgh. Image: Iain Sutherland Which picture is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.
Conversation