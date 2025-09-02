Gallery: Dazzling display of the Northern Lights leaves skygazers wowed

Residents across the north and north-east were treated to a dazzling display of the Northern Lights last night.

Brilliant streaks of green, pink, and purple lit up the skies as the Aurora returned Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Many night-owls stepped outside to catch a glimpse of the magical light show, making for a truly unforgettable night.

The skies lit up with beautiful shades, visible from Loch Lomond all the way to the Orkney Islands and beyond.

