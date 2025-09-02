Eight arrested after 46 Aberdeen shoplifting incidents in one week

Eight have been arrested after 46 shoplifting incidents were recorded over one week in Aberdeen.

Five men and three women, aged between 20 and 43, were taken in and charged after clothing, food and domestic goods were all stolen over seven days.

The week of action began on August 25 where officers carried out patrols and offered advice to Granite City businesses who’d suffered “repeat thefts.”

The clampdown also led to the arrest of three others for other unrelated offences.

A man aged 39 and two women aged 28 and 31, were traced and arrested on outstanding warrants relating to various offences.

Two men, aged 32 and 18, were also given warnings after being found to have been in possession of controlled drugs.

Shoplifting in Aberdeen ‘will not be tolerated’

Sergeant Mark Rennie said: “Retail crime has a serious impact on businesses and it will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to work to stamp out this kind of activity and take enforcement action when those responsible are traced.

“We urge anyone with information about this kind of crime to report it to us via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”