Aberdeen star Neil Simpson recalls ‘shattering’ death of Scotland legend Jock Stein 40 years ago

It was a night when Scottish football was engulfed by a flood of tears.

And, 40 years after the death of Jock Stein at the end of his country’s World Cup qualifying match against Wales in Cardiff on September 10, 1985, there is still a sense of shock and numbness at how the tragedy unfolded.

In an instant, sport was put in perspective by the sight of players weeping as if they had lost their father. In one or two cases, it probably wasn’t that wide of the mark.

It seemed a marriage made in heaven

As somebody who propelled Celtic to their European Cup triumph in 1967 and orchestrated the club’s nine-in-a-row haul of championship titles, Stein was unique.

He was also an uncompromising figure and when he joined forces with the younger, but equally forceful, Aberdeen supremo Alex Ferguson to help steer their compatriots through a difficult qualifying group, it seemed a marriage made in heaven.

Only they and other members of the backroom staff were privy to the pressures which were taking their toll on this incredible Scot.

By the time that he and his squad travelled to the Principality in September, they faced a gruelling task against opponents who had already beaten them at Hampden Park.

Tie was balanced on a knife edge

The equation was straightforward: if the Welsh, managed by Mike England, triumphed, they would be through to a play-off against Australia. Scotland “only” needed a draw.

But, on an evening when the visitors fell behind to a Mark Hughes goal, every twist and turn brought fresh anxiety for Stein and his team.

It was at the interval, with the stakes mounting, that the tensions became apparent.

Alan Rough, the veteran goalkeeper, who had appeared at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups, had been called into the ranks as cover for Aberdeen’s Jim Leighton, but nobody, least of all Rough, expected he would be summoned into the action.

Matters took a turn for the worse

In fact, even as the Welsh Dragoon Guards regaled the crowd with a concert, he and David Speedie decided to “have a carry-on, kicking a ball over the musicians’ heads”.

Their jolly japes were abruptly curtailed when the Scotland physio, Brian Scott, marched up to Rough and told him to get ready to play in the second half.

It was the prelude to the genial goalie walking into a stramash in the dressing room.

Rough recalled: “When I entered, it was pandemonium. Jock was shouting: ‘You never told me that Jim wore f***ing contact lenses’.

“And Alex responded: ‘That’s because I never f***ing knew it myself’.

I had no time to think

“The place was like a boxing ring. You could have cut the atmosphere with a knife.

“But eventually, Jock walked towards me and said just three words.

“Two of them were: ‘You’re on!”

The events during the next 45 minutes will never be forgotten by anybody with even a passing interest in football lore.

The tide began to turn in the Scots’ favour, but they were still trailing when Stein made his climactic decision as manager, replacing Gordon Strachan with Davie Cooper.

Our emotions were all over the place

Rough said: “There was a surge of joy when a shot from Speedie struck David Phillips on the arm and the Dutch referee awarded a penalty, which was converted by Cooper.

“But then there was confusion when we noticed some kind of commotion in the Scotland dug-out and it was terrible for any of us who loved Jock Stein.”

“At the end of the game, a 1-1 draw, we were all jumping up and down, with sheer relief as much as elation, in the dressing room when Alex came in.

“He looked ghastly and said: ‘Look, lads, there is no easy way to tell you this, but Jock has had a heart attack and we are trying to find out how he is’.

We were shrouded in grief

“We all just shut up. We were all devastated and nobody knew what to do.

“Nobody said a word, even while officials milled back and forwards, and we shed tears.

“Then eventually, after what seemed an eternity, the news filtered through he had died.”

There can’t have been another occasion in Scottish football when a victory was so completely overshadowed by tragedy.

Mike England spoke emotionally about his overwhelming sadness, not at the result – which had been reduced almost to an irrelevance – but at the loss of a giant.

The result doesn’t matter to us now

Scotland captain Willie Miller said simply: “The whole team are shattered. The game really means nothing to us now.”

Cooper added: “We thought we’d pulled things back for the gaffer, but it’s ruined now.”

Understandably, the football world united in tribute to Stein, and Aberdeen star Neil Simpson, who had worked with the “Big Man”, spoke about the days that followed.

He said: “It was shattering, a massive shock to everybody and especially those of us who had been lucky enough to learn from him in the Scotland ranks.

“When you’re young, you just don’t expect legends to die.

He liked my down-to-earth attitude

“Jock had always been good to me, full of encouragement and forever ready to help with words of wisdom.

“I suppose he regarded me as a down-to-earth loon, somebody with no airs and graces, who wanted to be the best I could possibly be.

“He seemed to appreciate that and I admired him immensely.”

A forest of trees were felled for the ensuing litany of obituaries, but the tristesse still hung heavy over the attendees at Stein’s funeral service on September 15.

And, while Aberdeen had a fixture against Celtic in Glasgow the following afternoon, Simpson spoke poignantly about how some things are more important than football.

Was he really gone at 62?

He told me: “There were a number of representatives from Aberdeen at his funeral and the shock on people’s faces told you how heartbroken everybody felt.

“The boss was there, of course, and so was I with Willie Miller and Alex McLeish and Jim Leighton and it was unreal.

“Was he really gone at the age of only 62?

“The next day, at Parkhead, was something to endure and certainly not enjoy.

“When the teams came out and lined up and the referee blew his whistle to commence a minute’s silence, the whole ground fell completely still, with not a sound to be heard.

“It was eerie. We could have been in the middle of the Cairngorms in winter and it would have been just as quiet.

It was more like a cathedral

“When the minute ended and the ref blew again, the eruption of noise and applause from the stands was utterly overwhelming.

“Celtic won 2-1 and it was more like a cathedral than a football stadium, but the result didn’t really matter in this instance. It really didn’t.

Jock Stein, the former miner from a working-class background, was never one for pomp and circumstance or standing on ceremony.

He would probably have been abashed at the extravagant paeans of praise which were penned and broadcast in his honour after that fateful evening in September in Cardiff.

But he deserved them all.