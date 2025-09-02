Oban man charged with encouraging support for Palestine Action

A 59-year-old man has been arrested in Oban in connection with encouraging support for the terrorist group Palestine Action.

Police confirmed that they executed a warrant in the Oban area today and arrested and charged the man.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action, which was proscribed as a terrorist group in July.

A police spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 2 September, 2025, officers executed a warrant in the Oban area and arrested and charged a 59-year-old man as part of an ongoing investigation into those involved in encouraging support for Palestine Action.

“He is due to appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday, September 3, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”