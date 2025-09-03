Banned driver caught after 120-mile trip from Oban to Ardrossan Asda

A banned driver who shouldn’t have been behind the wheel drove 120 miles from Oban to Ardrossan – to go to Asda.

Liam Scott, 26, who had his licence revoked on medical grounds, made the journey from Quarry Road in Oban to the supermarket, despite having no insurance and being legally disqualified from driving.

He was only caught after catching the eye of police on Harbour Road, Ardrossan, on June 2.

Banned driver sentenced in Oban

When officers stopped the vehicle, they ran checks and discovered Scott, of Am Baillie Mor, Kilmichael Glassary, had been banned from the roads for medical reasons.

He appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday, where he admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The procurator fiscal depute told the court: “Police had reason to attend at Harbour Road at 1.50am and had cause to observe the motor vehicle.

“Checks revealed the driver had no insurance.”

A DVLA printout and a schedule of previous offences were admitted.

The fiscal added: “He had a driving licence revoked for medical reasons.”

Scott’s solicitor Graeme Wright said: “He stayed out of trouble for most of his life and now he has an abominable number of matters.

“He has recently been the victim of a fairly serious assault. He is back with his family and his mother is in court today.

“He has been banned, and he is candid about it.

“He deeply regrets what he has done.

“His licence was taken from him for medical reasons, and this was impetuous.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron handed Scott a three-month driving ban, fined him £450, and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Scott agreed to pay the fine at £50 per month

