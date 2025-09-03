Banned driver caught after 120-mile trip from Oban to Ardrossan Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Banned driver caught after 120-mile trip from Oban to Ardrossan Asda

Liam Scott made the journey from Oban to Ardrossan — despite being banned and uninsured.

By Louise Glen
Police Scotland officer Police caught a banned and uninsured driver outside Asda in Ardrossan after he drove 120 miles from Oban.
A banned driver who shouldn’t have been behind the wheel drove 120 miles from Oban to Ardrossan – to go to Asda.

Liam Scott, 26, who had his licence revoked on medical grounds, made the journey from Quarry Road in Oban to the supermarket, despite having no insurance and being legally disqualified from driving.

He was only caught after catching the eye of police on Harbour Road, Ardrossan, on June 2.

Banned driver sentenced in Oban

When officers stopped the vehicle, they ran checks and discovered Scott, of Am Baillie Mor, Kilmichael Glassary, had been banned from the roads for medical reasons.

He appeared at Oban Sheriff Court on Tuesday, where he admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The procurator fiscal depute told the court: “Police had reason to attend at Harbour Road at 1.50am and had cause to observe the motor vehicle.

“Checks revealed the driver had no insurance.”

A DVLA printout and a schedule of previous offences were admitted.

The fiscal added: “He had a driving licence revoked for medical reasons.”

Scott’s solicitor Graeme Wright said: “He stayed out of trouble for most of his life and now he has an abominable number of matters.

120-mile road trip ends in court
The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“He has recently been the victim of a fairly serious assault. He is back with his family and his mother is in court today.

“He has been banned, and he is candid about it.

“He deeply regrets what he has done.

“His licence was taken from him for medical reasons, and this was impetuous.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron handed Scott a three-month driving ban, fined him £450, and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Scott agreed to pay the fine at £50 per month

