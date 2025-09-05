Oban Farmfoods queue clash lands Benderloch man with fine

A Benderloch man who skipped a queue at Farmfoods in Oban, sparking an ugly encounter with another customer, has been fined for his behaviour.

Brian Edwards, of Keil Gardens, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner during the incident, which took place on May 1 at the Farmfoods store on Dunollie Road.

The offence was aggravated by Edwards being on bail at the time.

Court hears how queue-jumping sparked confrontation

Appearing at Oban Sheriff Court this week, Edwards pleaded guilty to challenging the man to a fight after jumping the queue.

The court heard the men knew each other from school and had a history of not getting along.

At around 5.15pm, the complainer was waiting in line to pay for his shopping when Edwards began taunting him, saying he could skip ahead.

When a second till opened, Edwards went straight to the front. The other man then called him a name, prompting Edwards to say: “We will be waiting outside for you.”

Edwards waited outside with another man

Edwards and another person then waited outside the store.

When the complainer came out, Edwards confronted him again, saying: “You will never call me that name again.”

A passerby tried to intervene, and police were contacted. Edwards was later charged.

Defence solicitor Kevin McGuinness described the dispute as a “petty squabble” that escalated after the complainer used a “serious slur”.

He said Edwards accepted his behaviour was wrong and noted the incident occurred during a period when he had relapsed into drug use.

Mr McGuinness added: “He has now put that firmly behind him and has been staying at his parents’ house.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron noted Edwards had three separate matters before the court. Two previous offences had been admitted, but due to the progress of these latest charges were grouped together to be dealt with at the same time.

Previous offences and driving convictions

Mr McGuinness also addressed two driving offences, previously admitted by his client.

On December 20 2024, Edwards was caught by police driving without insurance on Benderloch Road in Oban.

On December 3 2024, Edwards admitted to drug-driving on Queens Park Place in Oban. He had 70mcg of Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product, per litre of blood, above the legal limit of 50mcg.

He said Edwards “accepted guilt in that matter” and noted his client had responded positively to earlier community service.

Sheriff Cameron sentenced Edwards to a community payback order of 135 hours of unpaid work within six months for the drug-driving charge.

He also disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

For driving without insurance, Edwards was fined £480 and banned for four months.

On the Farmfoods incident, he was fined £270.

The clerk of court confirmed the total in fines was £790, including a victim surcharge.

