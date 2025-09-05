Oban Farmfoods queue clash lands Benderloch man with fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban Farmfoods queue clash lands Benderloch man with fine

Brian Edwards, of Keil Gardens, admitted abusive behaviour in Farmfoods.

By Louise Glen
Benderloch man Brian Edwards was fined after an affray at Farmfoods in Oban.
Brian Edwards was sentenced in Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.

A Benderloch man who skipped a queue at Farmfoods in Oban, sparking an ugly encounter with another customer, has been fined for his behaviour.

Brian Edwards, of Keil Gardens, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner during the incident, which took place on May 1 at the Farmfoods store on Dunollie Road.

The offence was aggravated by Edwards being on bail at the time.

Court hears how queue-jumping sparked confrontation

Appearing at Oban Sheriff Court this week, Edwards pleaded guilty to challenging the man to a fight after jumping the queue.

The court heard the men knew each other from school and had a history of not getting along.

Oban farmfoods where a Benderloch man caused another man fear or alarm.
Farmfoods in Oban. Image: Google Street View.

At around 5.15pm, the complainer was waiting in line to pay for his shopping when Edwards began taunting him, saying he could skip ahead.

When a second till opened, Edwards went straight to the front. The other man then called him a name, prompting Edwards to say: “We will be waiting outside for you.”

Edwards waited outside with another man

Edwards and another person then waited outside the store.

When the complainer came out, Edwards confronted him again, saying: “You will never call me that name again.”

A passerby tried to intervene, and police were contacted. Edwards was later charged.

Defence solicitor Kevin McGuinness described the dispute as a “petty squabble” that escalated after the complainer used a “serious slur”.

He said Edwards accepted his behaviour was wrong and noted the incident occurred during a period when he had relapsed into drug use.

Mr McGuinness added: “He has now put that firmly behind him and has been staying at his parents’ house.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron noted Edwards had three separate matters before the court. Two previous offences had been admitted, but due to the progress of these latest charges were grouped together to be dealt with at the same time.

Previous offences and driving convictions

Mr McGuinness also addressed two driving offences, previously admitted by his client.

On December 20 2024, Edwards was caught by police driving without insurance on Benderloch Road in Oban.

On December 3 2024, Edwards admitted to drug-driving on Queens Park Place in Oban. He had  70mcg of Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product, per litre of blood, above the legal limit of 50mcg.

Oban Sheriff Court hear Benderloch Farmfoods
The case was called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He said Edwards “accepted guilt in that matter” and noted his client had responded positively to earlier community service.

Sheriff Cameron sentenced Edwards to a community payback order of 135 hours of unpaid work within six months for the drug-driving charge.

He also disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

For driving without insurance, Edwards was fined £480 and banned for four months.

On the Farmfoods incident, he was fined £270.

The clerk of court confirmed the total in fines was £790, including a victim surcharge.

